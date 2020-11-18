Midland Trust Unveils New Website

Midland Trust Logo

Midlandtrust.com has been completely redesigned for a better user experience.

We knew that elevating our website could take the entire Midland experience to the next level.” — Dave Owens, President & CEO of Midland Trust Company

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust Company is excited to announce the launch of a completely overhauled website.

The Midland Team designed the new website with the ultimate goal of streamlining the investing process for Midland clients, old and new.

Dave Owens, President & CEO of Midland, feels that this is a crucial and necessary step in making sure that Midland continues to be the premier IRA custodian in the nation. Midland Trust Company was just named a top IRA Custodian in the Country for 2020.

"Our development team redesigned our website with our clients in mind," says Owens. "We wanted to deliver an exceptional user-friendly experience with the site, and we feel we've accomplished that."

Whether you are a new client looking to learn about self-direction, an existing client using support tools, or a financial professional assisting your clients, the new interface will ensure every type of visitor will have their needs met.

This cleaner, more straightforward interface will allow increased speed and efficiency with every step of the process, from learning the basics to wiring investment funds.

"Technology is essential here at Midland and in the financial world as a whole," Owens explains. "We knew that elevating our website could take the entire Midland experience to the next level."

Whether you're a current Midland client or someone learning about self-directed IRAs for the first time, you can see all the changes for yourself at the brand new midlandtrust.com.