Midland Trust Unveils New Website

Midland Trust Logo

Midland Trust Logo

Midlandtrust.com has been completely redesigned for a better user experience.

We knew that elevating our website could take the entire Midland experience to the next level.”
— Dave Owens, President & CEO of Midland Trust Company

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust Company is excited to announce the launch of a completely overhauled website.

The Midland Team designed the new website with the ultimate goal of streamlining the investing process for Midland clients, old and new.

Dave Owens, President & CEO of Midland, feels that this is a crucial and necessary step in making sure that Midland continues to be the premier IRA custodian in the nation. Midland Trust Company was just named a top IRA Custodian in the Country for 2020.

"Our development team redesigned our website with our clients in mind," says Owens. "We wanted to deliver an exceptional user-friendly experience with the site, and we feel we've accomplished that."

Whether you are a new client looking to learn about self-direction, an existing client using support tools, or a financial professional assisting your clients, the new interface will ensure every type of visitor will have their needs met.

This cleaner, more straightforward interface will allow increased speed and efficiency with every step of the process, from learning the basics to wiring investment funds.

"Technology is essential here at Midland and in the financial world as a whole," Owens explains. "We knew that elevating our website could take the entire Midland experience to the next level."

Whether you're a current Midland client or someone learning about self-directed IRAs for the first time, you can see all the changes for yourself at the brand new midlandtrust.com.

Lauren Eames
Midland IRA, Inc.
+1 2393334850
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Midland Trust Unveils New Website

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Lauren Eames
Midland IRA, Inc.
+1 2393334850
Company/Organization
Midland IRA & 1031
1520 Royal Palm Square Boulevard, #320
Fort Myers, Florida, 33919
United States
+1 239-333-4913
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Midland family of companies is a leading custodial services provider in the United States focused on self-directed IRA accounts, 1031 exchanges, and private fund custody services. In business since 1994, Midland prides itself on being the most responsive company in its industry by providing personal service representatives to each client and driving efficient operations across the firm. The Midland family of companies are all privately held and include Midland Trust Company, a South Dakota publicly chartered trust company, Midland IRA, Inc., an IRA and private fund custody servicing company, and Midland 1031, a Qualified Intermediary service provider. Midland began as a two-person accounting firm on Sanibel Island and has grown to a specialized service trust company with offices and clients nationwide. Midland is focused on providing clients with as many opportunities as possible to defer or eliminate taxes through both self-directed saving plans and 1031 exchanges. Midland’s services give our clients complete control over their retirement investment decisions by allowing them the ability to self-direct in real estate and other alternative assets while our 1031 services focus on tax-free exchanges for real estate investors.

https://www.midlandtrust.com/about-midland/

More From This Author
Midland Trust Unveils New Website
Midland Trust Ranks Second-Best IRA Custodian in the Nation
Nationwide Self-Directed IRA Administrator, Midland IRA, Inc., Hires New Business Development Associate
View All Stories From This Author