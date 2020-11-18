Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pipe Replacement Next Week on Route 147 in Herndon, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 147 (Main Street) in Herndon, Northumberland County, will be closed next week for a pipe replacement project.

On Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin replacing a cross pipe at the Herndon Borough Office Building near the Herndon Reload and a second pipe at Spruce Street.

Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, November 24, weather permitting.

A detour using Route 225 and Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

