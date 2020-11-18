Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT Requests Public Feedback on Transportation Funding

Harrisburg, PA – As part of its ongoing work to explore sustainable transportation options, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is requesting public feedback for the PennDOT Pathways Program. Information is accessible at www.penndot.gov/funding and feedback will be accepted through December 17, 2020.

"A safe and reliable transportation network is critical to quality of life for those who travel throughout our state," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "We take our responsibility as stewards of mobility very seriously, which is why we must explore our options."

The department faces an $8.1 billion gap in its annual highway and bridge transportation funding to keep the network in a state of good repair. Federal funding has remained essentially flat for several years despite rising inflation. Gas taxes, which comprise 74 percent of PennDOT's funding, have become increasingly unreliable.

Through the PennDOT Pathways program, the department is launching an extensive initiative to examine possible near- and long-term funding solutions – and how they could potentially work in Pennsylvania. As part of this program, PennDOT recently launched an alternative funding Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study as part of the PennDOT Pathways program to explore options for funding the maintenance and improvement of Pennsylvania's highways and bridges.

PennDOT encourages the public to review the information presented on its online engagement platform and to provide comments. Online comments can be submitted directly from the website, or through the below methods:

  • Email: PennDOTPathways@pa.gov
  • Hotline: 717-325-6129
  • Mail: PA Department of Transportation, Keystone Building, 400 North St., Fifth Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17120

For more information about PennDOT Pathways, visit www.penndot.gov/funding.

MEDIA CONTACT: Alexis Campbell, 717-783-8800

# # #

