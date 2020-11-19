EdisonLearning and FocalPointK12 Partnership Provides Comprehensive Learning and Analytics Solution for Grades 6-12
More than 170 middle and high school courses are seamlessly integrated with industry-leading analytics to provide all-in-one solution to support student success
Millions of students can immediately access a state of the art platform that delivers our accredited and rigorous curriculum in a way that is accessible and personalized to meet their learning needs.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Metro Atlanta, Ga.―EdisonLearning and FocalPointK12 today announced a partnership to provide a complete solution for grades 6-12, delivering more than 170 middle and high school courses along with nearly 60 embedded project-based learning (PBL) courses through a platform that integrates seamlessly with schools’ student information systems (SIS) and learning management systems (LMS).
— Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning
The partnership enables device-agnostic access to educators and students, increasing accessibility to help close the achievement gap across the nation. The full benefits of this integration are immediately available to all current and new EdisonLearning customers.
EdisonLearning provides digital learning solutions, including core and elective eCourses for grades 6-12. This partnership expands its ability to support more schools and districts nationwide, increasing delivery of personalized learning and supporting equitable achievement for all students.
FocalPointK12’s technology―which offers the most advanced learning analytics platform―will also create the opportunity for blockchain enabled credentialing in EdisonLearning’s career and technology courses.
For nearly three decades, EdisonLearning has partnered with schools and school leaders to close the opportunity gap in education that persists in a widening array of economic and ethnic student groups throughout our country and our world.
“Nothing underscores the structural disparities that persist among our students more than the current pandemic,” said Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning. “Our new partnership with FocalPointK12 is consistent with our deeply held belief that this multi-layered challenge must be met with innovative partnerships. No one can be an island.”
Mr. Jackson went to say, “Through this partnership, millions of students will immediately have access to a robust, state of the art platform that delivers our accredited, robust and rigorous curriculum in a way that is easily accessed and personalized to meet their learning needs. We look forward to a long and beneficial partnership through which we can bring personalized learning and enhanced support to more schools and districts.”
EdisonLearning’s Chief Learning Officer, Dr. Wendy Oliver added: “Like EdisonLearning, FocalPointK12 is a collaborator whose strengths in delivering integrated solutions and deep analytics will serve to enrich the experience educators and students derive from our comprehensive courseware.”
School and district-level leaders, including superintendents, principals and technology directors, will immediately benefit from the interoperable solutions they can provide to stakeholders at all levels. Through seamless LTI or API integration, schools can leverage EdisonLearning’s courses and FocalPointK12’s advanced analytics, all in one place. The analytics give teachers, parents and students access to dashboards with actionable data insights from diagnostic, formative and summative assessment banks as well as performance trends in world class digital curriculum.
FocalPointK12 currently serves two million students across nine countries, with customers including state education agencies, school districts and independent schools. The company provides comprehensive benchmark and formative assessments for states and districts, actionable learning analytics dashboards, personalized pathways powered by machine learning, and blockchain-enabled micro-credentials for student empowerment. Each of these elements will be combined with EdisonLearning’s industry-leading online courses to enhance value to students through the new partnership.
"The DNA of our firm is rooted in offering integrated solutions to districts by increasing interoperability and making disparate systems work seamlessly,” says Kiran Athota, President and CEO of FocalPointK12. “With the impact of COVID-19, districts are focusing on initiatives to personalize learning and use of digital curriculum/courses. FocalPointK12 solutions facilitate online learning and improvements in student success. So, partnering with EdisonLearing was an easy decision based on the depth and breadth of the 170+ middle and high school courses that provide high-quality virtual and blended solutions. Knowing this partnership will make onboarding and integration of EdisonLearning courses a smooth experience, this is a win-win for everyone."
FocalPointK12 integrates seamlessly with leading LMS and SIS systems including Canvas, PowerSchool, Schoology, Clever, Google Classroom, Buzz and more, making it easy to access for nearly any school nationwide. Paired with EdisonLearning’s dynamic, engaging courses, the solution will help educators easily track progress as students meet and exceed their academic goals.
Schools and districts who are currently using EdisonLearning’s digital learning solutions, as well as all new EdisonLearning customers, are now able to access this comprehensive offering. To learn more, school and district leaders can contact Nicholas Carlucci, Chief of Business Development and Senior Operations Officer for Blended and Virtual Learning, at nicholas.carlucci@edisonlearning.com or 410-610-4237; or Kiran Athota, CEO at FocalPointK12, at kiran.athota@focalpointk12.com or 678-642-8873.
About EdisonLearning
EdisonLearning works with more than 350 schools and 150,000 students across two continents to shape a world in which every student, regardless of socioeconomic circumstance, has access to an excellent education and the ability to attain life skills that unlock their potential to powerfully impact our global society. The company’s digital products and services boast decades of learning gains and achievement success. Its virtual learning solutions have supported a variety of virtual, blended, and alternative learning programs and EdisonLearning continues to expand offerings to traditional brick and mortar classrooms throughout the country. Learn more at https://edisonlearning.com/.
About FocalPointK12
FocalPointK12 is a metro-Atlanta based firm with extensive experience in K12 educational technology development. FocalPointK12 has successfully deployed statewide solutions for Georgia, Rhode Island, Maine and North Dakota, as well as public school districts in 12 states. FocalPointK12’s solutions include LearningTree (an adaptive learning platform), LENS (learning analytics with a recommendations engine and data warehousing) and AssessCloud, a solution that allows educators to develop and manage assessments. FocalPointK12 leverages xAPI, Learning Record Store (LRS) technology and relevancy algorithms to deliver advanced learning analytics to drive student engagement, match digital resources with targeted student needs and support data-driven, personalized learning - seamlessly integrating with countless third-party edtech solutions. For more information visit www.focalpointk12.com. Video link: https://vimeo.com/479411515
