EnergyLink3 and C4V Lead Tesla In Race to Less Toxic Mobile Battery Solution
Our revolutionary cobalt-free battery allows us to provide battery storage solutions that decrease risk to the surrounding farmland and communities.”EASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energylink3 has developed a less toxic lithium battery storage system for use in agriculture and environmentally sensitive areas to store energy from farm-based and rural solar arrays. EnergyLink3 batteries will be manufactured in New York at a former IBM campus by C4V and iM3, which has been supported by a $13.25 million investment by Governor Cuomo’s administration, making it the world’s 7th Gigafactory.
— Sumanth Chepuri, President & CEO of EnergyLink3
Energylink3 has partnered with C4V™, the first lithium battery manufacturer to produce >80% of their battery components in the USA, to support the development of battery and energy management systems for the U.S. Department of Defense, in 2020. EnergyLink3 has adapted its experience and knowledge of the Defense sector to provide less toxic, more fire resistant, cobalt and nickel free batteries to rural energy producers, farmers who have adopted solar energy arrays and mobile solutions. Like the military, farmers are concerned with the chemical composition and fire hazards posed by lithium-ion technology and EnergyLink3 aims to solve these issues with its independently validated chemistry which reduces risk in areas where food production is paramount.
“Our revolutionary cobalt-free battery allows us to provide battery storage solutions that decrease risk to the surrounding farmland and communities,” says Sumanth Chepuri, President & CEO of EnergyLink3.
EnergyLink3 has been expediting its commercialization through the F3 Tech Accelerator Program, which it was admitted to in September. The program has helped provide focus on EnergyLink3’s targeted customers, adaptation to emerging markets and pilot program needs to validate its recent innovations. The F3 Tech Accelerator Program offers access to experts in manufacturing, operations, marketing, investments, financial readiness and strategy.
About F3 Tech Accelerator
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors. F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing, enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs. The F3 Tech Accelerator is supported in part by the US Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration. For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/program/accelerator/.
About EnergyLink3:
EnergyLink3 has a license from C4V™ to develop batteries and smart energy management systems for the Department of Defense. C4V is a lithium ion battery technology company based in Binghamton, New York and manufactures cells under joint venture iM3 New York. EnergyLink3 is located in Boyds, Maryland.
