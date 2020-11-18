11/04/2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier has issued an

Order

​ to the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) requesting an amended rate filing to further reduce workers’ compensation rates for 2021.

The Order notifies NCCI that the rate filing submitted for a 5.7% rate decrease has been disapproved and, if amended by November 4, 2020, will be approved with the larger workers’ compensation rate decrease of 6.6%. Approval of the revised 6.6% rate decrease is contingent on the amended filing being submitted with changes as stipulated within the Order.