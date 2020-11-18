Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
11/04/2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier has issued an Order​ to the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) requesting an amended rate filing to further reduce workers’ compensation rates for 2021.

 

The Order notifies NCCI that the rate filing submitted for a 5.7% rate decrease has been disapproved and, if amended by November 4, 2020, will be approved with the larger workers’ compensation rate decrease of 6.6%. Approval of the revised 6.6% rate decrease is contingent on the amended filing being submitted with changes as stipulated within the Order.

 

If approved by OIR, the revised rate decrease would become effective on January 1, 2021, for new and renewal business.

 

