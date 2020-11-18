Industry Leaders Set to Convene to Discuss Hydrogen Roadmap at the 1st Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Summit on 24-26 November
Industry Leaders Set to Convene with Government Representatives to Discuss Hydrogen Roadmap at the 1st Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Summit on 24-26 NovemberSINGAPORE, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leaders from the aviation, shipping, heavy industry, transport, investment and other sectors are set to meet with government representatives at the 1st Annual Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Summit on 24-26 November 2020 with the common goal of sharing advancements and discussing cross-sector partnerships that could accelerate the hydrogen industry roll-out in the region.
Hydrogen has taken centre-stage in the battle against climate change and is being hailed as the low carbon solution that can fulfil the energy transition due to its proven capacity to deliver carbon-neutral energy from renewable sources to power anything from gas stoves to airplanes.
The 1st Annual Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Summit, organised by the Sustainable Energy Council in partnership with the Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Association, has confirmed participation from senior-level representatives including:
1. Hon Dan van Holst Pellekaan MP, Minister for Energy & Mining, Government of South Australia
2. Kentaro Hosomi, Executive Officer & Senior Executive Vice President, President & CEO, Energy Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
3. Setsuo Iuchi, Senior Vice President, Executive Assistant to President, Executive Director for Hydrogen Business, Chiyoda Corporation
4. Paul Bogers, Vice President – Hydrogen, Shell
5. Chun Soo Kim, Executive Vice President, Korea Gas Corporation
6. Glenn Llewellyn, VP, Zero Emission Aircraft, Airbus
7. Roland Kaeppner, Executive Director of Hydrogen & Green Fuels, NEOM
8. Alexander Tancock, Managing Director, InterContinental Energy
9. Jean-Louis Neves Mandelli, Partner, Shearman & Sterling
10. Erwin Penfornis, VP Hydrogen Energy Asia / Pacific, Air Liquide
View the speaker lineup here: https://asia-hydrogen-summit.com/speakers/
Taking place virtually, the Summit aims to continue the crucial discussions and knowledge share needed to kick-start the industry, despite the global pandemic causing disruption to travel and in person meetings.
“We’re delighted to hold the 1st Annual Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Summit with our partner Asia Pacific Hydrogen Association delivering a conference full of cutting edge insight and collaboration building bespoke to the region. The Virtual Programme includes 3 days of high-level virtual networking and 10 content-rich sessions accessible live and on demand delivering all the latest insights and crucial connections needed to advance hydrogen businesses in the region.” says Soizic Le Lesle Fauvelle, Conference Producer at the Sustainable Energy Council.
The Summit is sponsored by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Chiyoda Corporation, Shearman & Sterling, Star Scientific, Sarawak Energy, Intercontinental Energy and Hexagon Purus as well as having the support of multiple industry associations including Hydrogen New Zealand, BloombergNEF, Eco Voice, NWBA, Renewable Hydrogen Alliance, Asia Wind Energy Association, Alles Over Waterstof, Colorado Hydrogen Network, and the International Hydrogen Aviation Association.
For more information visit: https://asia-hydrogen-summit.com/
###
To request press accreditation for the Summit, please visit: https://asia-hydrogen-summit.com/press-accreditation/
About Asia Pacific Hydrogen Association
The Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Association was established in December 2019 and has been set up to be the leading industry association for the hydrogen sector in Asia-Pacific. The association acts as the regional platform for all stakeholders in the hydrogen industry to collectively promote the best interests of the hydrogen sector.
About Sustainable Energy Council (SEC)
The Sustainable Energy Council (SEC) is a world-leading advisory, events and training producer for a cleaner and more sustainable world. SEC has created the Sustainable Energy Series and World Hydrogen Series, with events designed to enable participants to accelerate their respective actions towards their economic and climate sustainability goals.
Catalina Zuliani
Sustainable Energy Council
+44 20 7978 0049
czuliani@sustainableenergycouncil.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1st Annual Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Summit Promotional Video