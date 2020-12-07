DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC (DHARA™) joins Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC)
DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC joins OGC, a worldwide community committed to improving access to geospatial, or location information and standards .
The OGC Community welcomes DHARA™ to our global membership and we are looking forward to their contribution to the process, especially in the Defense and Intelligence domain”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DHARA™ is pleased to join Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC), a worldwide community committed to improving access to geospatial, or location information. OGC connects people, communities, and technology to solve global challenges and address everyday needs.
— Trevor Taylor, Director of Member Services - OGC
The organization represents over 500 businesses, government agencies, research organizations, and universities united with a desire to make location information FAIR – Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable. OGC creates free, publicly available geospatial standards that enable new technologies. OGC also manages an agile and collaborative research & development process - the OGC Innovation Program - that anticipates and solves real-world geospatial challenges experienced by our members.
DHARA™, with our increased focus on GEOINT, MULTI-INT and Fusion, will derive many benefits by participating and contributing to this community.
Sastry V Dhara
DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC
sastry@dhara-it.com