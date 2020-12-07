DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC (DHARA™) joins Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC)

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC joins OGC, a worldwide community committed to improving access to geospatial, or location information and standards .

The OGC Community welcomes DHARA™ to our global membership and we are looking forward to their contribution to the process, especially in the Defense and Intelligence domain”
— Trevor Taylor, Director of Member Services - OGC
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DHARA™ is pleased to join Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC), a worldwide community committed to improving access to geospatial, or location information. OGC connects people, communities, and technology to solve global challenges and address everyday needs.

The organization represents over 500 businesses, government agencies, research organizations, and universities united with a desire to make location information FAIR – Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable. OGC creates free, publicly available geospatial standards that enable new technologies. OGC also manages an agile and collaborative research & development process - the OGC Innovation Program - that anticipates and solves real-world geospatial challenges experienced by our members.

DHARA™, with our increased focus on GEOINT, MULTI-INT and Fusion, will derive many benefits by participating and contributing to this community.

Sastry V Dhara
DHARA CONSULTING GROUP, INC
sastry@dhara-it.com

