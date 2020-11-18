Senator Tony Luetkemeyer’s Legislative Column for Nov. 18, 2020

Giving Thanks and Looking Forward

With the holidays approaching, most Missourians are focused on preparing their Thanksgiving feast. A favorite celebration for many families, Thanksgiving is a time for gathering together, eating too much and giving thanks for all we’ve received. I wish each of you a joyous and happy Thanksgiving holiday.

In addition to the upcoming holidays, I will begin turning my attention to legislative issues. Recently, the governor called us back into session to pass a supplemental budget. More than $1.2 billion is available to Missourians through the federal CARES Act and other programs approved by Congress. We are passing the supplemental budget to ensure Missouri families have full access to this money. Additionally, the governor has asked us to enact COVID-19 liability protections for hospitals, first responders, schools and businesses. This will help ensure our economy can continue reopening and spur economic recovery for all Missourians. We expect to begin discussions on these proposals after we return from Thanksgiving.

One thing I’m particularly thankful for this holiday season is my Senate colleagues electing me as majority whip for the upcoming session. When the Senate returns to Jefferson City, I will be responsible for tracking votes and enlisting support as bills move through the legislative process. I look forward to my new role on the Senate leadership team, and I am humbled by my colleagues’ confidence in me.

The regular session of the Legislature convenes on Jan. 6, 2021. Pre-filing of bills for the upcoming session starts on Dec. 1. Pre-filing offers a glimpse of the priorities for the coming year and allows us to get a jump start on the session. In a typical year, more than a third of all legislation is pre-filed before the session starts.

This year, I will introduce legislation to further reduce the burdens of runaway property taxes. I also intend to continue advancing proposals to support law enforcement and advance public safety. Combating the alarming rise in violent crime has been, and will continue to be, a top priority for me as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. I look forward to continuing to work for you next year!

