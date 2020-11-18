» News » 2020 » Jefferson Landing hosts Landing After Hours: Moder...

Jefferson Landing hosts Landing After Hours: Modern Missouri Masters of Fiction Dec. 2

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 18, 2020 – Missouri State Museum invites the public to attend a program highlighting Evan S. Connell and Daniel Woodrell, two modern Missouri masters of fiction, as part of its ongoing “Landing After Hours” series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Missouri possesses a rich and diverse literary heritage. Two modern authors, Evan S. Connell and Daniel Woodrell, deserve a place alongside Twain and Angelou as writers who have chronicled Missouri’s unique place in America’s cultural landscape. Connell’s novels “Mrs. Bridge” and “Mr. Bridge” evoke the early history of the Country Club Plaza district in Kansas City, while Woodrell’s novels “Winter’s Bone,” “Tomato Red” and “Woe to Live On” offer a lyrical and unvarnished perspective of survival in the Ozarks. Participants will learn how these masters of fiction have shaped Missouri’s modern identity.

The Missouri State Museum’s “Landing After Hours” events are held the first Wednesday of each month. Programs are held in the Lohman Building at Jefferson Landing State Historic Site. Doors to the historic site will open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. Participants should come early and enter the doors on the track side to explore the historic site before the program. The program will be held in the first floor classroom, easily accessible from the south entrance door. Convenient parking is available in the lot next to the Lohman Building.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged and may be required by local order.

The Jefferson Landing State Historic Site is located at 100 Jefferson St., Jefferson City. For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

