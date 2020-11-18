Green Dog Dental Now Offers quietTIME Calming Spray for Dogs
All Natural Calming Spray for Dogs Now OnlineLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA – Green Dog Dental & Wellness, a Los Angeles based veterinarian and leader in dental services for pets, has added quietTIME to its line of pet products. The all natural spray is designed to calm and quiet nervous pets. This powerful blend of essential oils brings a calming energy to pets when misted in the air thoroughly around them or on their bed. quietTIME works immediately after only a couple of inhalations.
This is a proprietary blend of 100% therapeutic grade Roman Chamomile, Lavender and Sweet Marjoram essential oils. When misted around a dog, quietTIME will be helpful in reducing hyperactivity, separation anxiety, sleeplessness, thunderstorms, destructive nervousness, veterinary visits, night-time pacing and other situations that make your pet nervous. This is a must have for rescue dogs as they acclimate to their new environment.
“We are thrilled to add quietTIME to our collection of all natural pet products. Anxiety is such a big part of some pets’ lives and owners are not always sure on the best method for calming their dog. This all natural formula is one that we believe will help owners create a much more relaxed environment for their pets,” commented Dr. Ren Garcia.
The company is committed to developing a collection of products that are environmentally and animal considerate with no chemicals or additives that could have a negative impact on the long-term health of a pet. Combined with ongoing education, the company continues to focus on helping pet owners make better all, natural decisions regarding their pet’s care and products.
Green Dog Dental quietTIME is now available for purchase online at www.greendogdental.com/collections/all.
Green Dog Dental & Wellness is a leader in promoting the evolving views on pet dental care with its California based collection of veterinarian offices which originated in Beverly Hills, CA in 2011. Founded by Dr. Ren Garcia, a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the company is focused on integrating preventative dental care into mainstream pet treatments and services by providing education and innovative, organic dental care products. The company provides full veterinary services and has served over 10,000 patients in the Los Angeles area. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram.
Learn more at www.greendogdental.com. For articles regarding pet health and wellness, Dr. Garcia welcomes opportunities for interviews and speaking engagements. For questions, or additional information about future products, call 323-460-4545 or email Teresa@GreenDogDental.com
