Three Unique Builders Highlight The Seven Desert Mountain Difference

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Mountain, one of the most revered lifestyle communities in the country, and Arizona’s #1 private country club according to Platinum Clubs of America, is now showcasing distinctive model homes in its newest development, Seven Desert Mountain™.

This month’s unveiling of residential options from three builders in this magnificent neighborhood offers potential buyers to see for themselves how faithfully Seven Desert Mountain lives up to the exacting, world-class standards that Desert Mountain has maintained for more than three decades.

All three builders—Cullum Homes, Camelot Homes and Family Development—have won countless awards, both regionally and nationally, and bring their dedication to innovative design, superior quality, and customer satisfaction to this project. These attributes are in full display across all the Seven Desert Mountain offerings, from condominiums to custom homes.

For those looking to build to their dreams, Cullum Homes offers custom-built residences that start at 3,000 square feet and are bounded only by the imagination. The 2018 National Custom Home Builder of the Year, as presented by the National Association of Home Builders, Cullum Homes is creating The Village at Seven Desert Mountain, 33 homesites located between No. 7 at Desert Mountain and the community’s recently renovated Renegade course. Among the options available in these luxurious single-family properties are a basement entertainment zone equipped with an indoor golf simulator, “car elevator” that drops to a glass-enclosed car collector showroom, and private theater. Home prices start at $2 million.

The Villas at Seven Desert Mountain, from Camelot Homes—single- and double-story single-family homes available in a variety of plans from 2,705 to 4,900 feet and two to five bedrooms—sit on 49 homesites with all but three fronting the highly acclaimed No. 7 at Desert Mountain™, the USGA-rated, championship par-54, 18-hole course that serves as the community’s hub and namesake. One of Camelot’s designs, Floorplan 2YC, which can accommodate up to 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths, was recently voted both “Home of the Year” and “Best Single-Family Detached Home/3,000 to 4,500 Square Feet” by the Pacific Builders Conference (PCBC). Home prices start in the mid $1 million.

Family Development has introduced the first ever, stacked-flat condominiums to Desert Mountain. Truly "lock-and-leave," there are three different single-level floorplan designs featured offering 2,414 to 2,716 square feet with outside patios and decks that add as much as 600 more square feet to the residence. The luxury homes include top-of-the-line, designer-quality standard features such as Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, Kohler sinks, hand painted stucco finishes and oversized 2-car garages with lots of storage area. These dramatically designed residences make a visual impact on the outside while providing intimate comfort within and they all feature expansive fairway views. Home prices start at $1,325,000.

While the lifestyle choices at Seven Desert Mountain are broad, the commitment to quality never wavers. Every home, no matter its size or location, is designed and built to the highest levels of craftsmanship, including energy-efficient, “smart home” technology that ensures total safety and serenity.

A sleek, modern clubhouse serves as Seven Desert Mountain’s gathering place. This family-centric, award winning amenity features a spectacular indoor-outdoor gastropub, two fireplaces and five fire pits, heated patio floors and two bocce ball courts. Set against a high desert backdrop, the expansive, collapsible glass walls of the 8,900-square foot clubhouse bring the outdoors in.

As a homeowner at Seven Desert Mountain, residents can connect with neighbors and indulge in a countless range of activities by selecting one of three different levels of membership to the world-renowned private Desert Mountain Club (subject to Desert Mountain membership approval). Depending on the level selected, membership may include access to amenities such as the newly renovated Sonoran Spa and Fitness Center, tennis complex, 20 miles of private hiking and biking trails, six Jack Nicklaus signature championship golf courses, the USGA-rated championship par-54 course named No. 7 at Desert Mountain™, and 10 restaurants.

About Desert Mountain

Sitting from 2,400 up to 4,500 feet high in the picturesque Sonoran Desert of Scottsdale, Ariz., Desert Mountain is among the finest private golf and recreational communities in the world and is consistently ranked among the top private clubs in the nation. Desert Mountain is recognized as a Distinguished Club from Boardroom Magazine and is among the top 15 Platinum Golf and Country Clubs in the country and the only club in Arizona to be ranked in the top 100. It is the only private community worldwide with six Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses, and a new 18-hole, par-54 course, No. 7 at Desert Mountain, designed by Bill Brownlee and Wendell Pickett. Sitting on 8,000 acres, Desert Mountain is also home to a newly remodeled spa, tennis on three surfaces, pickleball and ten restaurants and grills, plus 20 miles of private hiking trails, mountain biking, horseback riding and more than 50 social clubs. A full suite of recreational, dining and luxury experiences await members and residents in the majestic Desert Mountain community. Homes are selling now at Seven Desert Mountain™, the community’s newest luxury residential enclave. Learn more about membership and Seven Desert Mountain at http://www.desertmountain.com.