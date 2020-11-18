Business Leader Launches Cybersecurity & IT Services Firm Focused on Service Industries

Award winning entrepreneur and technology thought leader, John Owens, announced today that he has launched Sixwatch.

I have hired dozens of IT services firms only to be disappointed. All of them over-promised and failed to provide basic support services. It is for this reason that we started Sixwatch.” — John Owens, CEO of Sixwatch

TAMPA, FL, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning entrepreneur and technology thought leader, John Owens, announced today that he has launched Sixwatch. Sixwatch is a technology services firm focused on providing security and tech support to service focused firms including engineering, architecture, accounting, and legal industries. Service firms experience a high cost if they experience any down time from technology. These also place a high value on protecting work product created by their employees.

Owens founded the firm after realizing and then researching the increasing demand for cybersecurity services. This knowledge combined with his personal experience of not being able to find a technology vendor that shares his passion for planning, budgeting, and execution led to the birth of Sixwatch. Owens will headquarter the firm in Tampa, FL and has been actively recruiting team members for the past 30 days.

The name Sixwatch is a nod to the firms commitment and dedication to the customer experience. The saying "got your six" dates to World War I, when fighter pilots would use "six o’clock" to indicate the rear of the aircraft. The six o’clock position is vulnerable to attacks because it’s a blind spot, where your view is obstructed creating a weak zone. When someone says they "got your six," it means they have your back. They are protecting you and watching out for you - it affirms loyalty and commitment.

Owens started Sixwatch after selling his previous company, Cohesion, to one of the largest workforce solutions companies in the country. At the time of the sale Cohesion had 250 employees located across four locations including Cincinnati, Baltimore, and Tampa. The firm focused on servicing clients in the communication, finance, government, health care, insurance, publishing, and retail industries. In 2013 Cohesion was recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the country ranking No. 4298 on the Inc. 5000.

Owens made headlines when he moved the headquarters of Cohesion from Cincinnati to Tampa. The relocation was celebrated as a significant success for Enterprise Florida and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Corporation. Cohesion was formally welcomed to Florida through an official press conference sponsored by the Tampa Bay EDC which was attended by his wife, Leila Owens, the Governor of Florida and Mayor of Tampa.

As a business owner for nearly 25 years, I know the challenges of finding competent vendors and partners,” said John Owens, CEO of Sixwatch. “I have hired dozens of IT services firms over the years only to be disappointed. All of them over-promised, under-delivered, and most failed to provide even basic support services. It is for this very reason that we started Sixwatch.”

About Sixwatch

Sixwatch is a Cybersecurity and managed IT services firm that helps businesses take control of their technology and use it to power their growth. The firm provides holistic solutions that span across security monitoring, endpoint detection, desktop support, backup/recovery, network services, and cloud migration. It differentiates itself through first in industry vCIO services that help companies with technology planning, reporting, road-mapping, and IT budgeting. Sixwatch specializes in providing IT service across the financial, healthcare, and legal industries.