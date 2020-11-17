Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,749 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Alex Azar Statement on FDA Authorization of First COVID-19 Test for Home Self-Tests

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first COVID-19 diagnostic at-home test, the Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a molecular test that provides results in 30 minutes or less and is authorized for use by prescription only. HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

“Making it possible for Americans to do their own rapid COVID-19 self-test at home by prescription is the latest addition to our constantly expanding arsenal of COVID-19 testing options. The Trump Administration has built the world’s largest testing system, and we will continue supporting both the development and manufacturing of cutting-edge options to make COVID-19 testing even easier and more accessible for the American people.”

You just read:

Secretary Alex Azar Statement on FDA Authorization of First COVID-19 Test for Home Self-Tests

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.