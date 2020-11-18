NSMA Announces Finalists for 2020 Awards, 2021 Hall of Fame Class

More than 300 will vie for NSMA Hall, National, State Awards in December's final balloting

Once again, our members have nominated some of the best practitioners of sportscasting and sportswriting that this country has to offer. It’s the first step in honoring the best of the best...”
— Dave Goren, NSMA Executive Director
WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Sports Media Association has released its final ballot for the NSMA’s 2020 awards and 2021 Hall of Fame class. Among the first-timers appearing on the Hall of Fame ballot are sportscasters Tim Brando, Tom Jackson, and Dick Stockton. First-time sportswriter finalists are the late Peter Finney, and Larry Merchant.

The lone addition to the 2020 National Sportscaster of the Year finalists is ESPN’s Doris Burke, who was not on the final ballot last year after winning the 2018 National Sportscaster of the Year Award.

Two first-timers headline the 2020 National Sportswriter of the Year finalists: Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic and Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

There are 296 finalists for NSMA’s state sportscaster and sportswriter of the year awards. Those awards are contested in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia.

“Once again, our members have nominated some of the best practitioners of sportscasting and sportswriting that this country has to offer,” said NSMA executive director Dave Goren. “It’s the first step in honoring the best of the best, as a way to pass down our history through the generations.”

The full list of finalists can be found at nationalsportsmedia.org.

NSMA members provide the nominations for the 2020 state and national awards, while a group of current Hall of Famers provides nominations for the Hall of Fame.

The final ballot will be sent to NSMA members on December 1, with voting open until December 31.

Award winners and Hall of Fame inductees will be informed individually during the first week of January. They will be announced during the second week of January, and honored during the 61st NSMA Awards weekend, June 26-28, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Any US-based sports media who wishes to participate in the final balloting may do so by joining the NSMA as a premier, lifetime, or AIPS (International Sports Press Association) member before the voting deadline of December 31.

60th NSMA Awards Banquet

Founded in 1959, and headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the National Sports Media Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that honors sports media for excellence and helps to connect college students and young professionals through networking, education and mentoring. Each June, the NSMA holds a three-day weekend of events that culminates in its annual awards banquet. The weekend features events that are educational, informative and entertaining, and provides networking opportunities for college students and young professionals. NSMA members nominate and vote each year to honor a state sportscaster and sportswriter of the year; a national sportscaster and sportswriter of the year; and vote to honor lifetime achievement in the NSMA Hall of Fame. Those awards are presented at the annual awards banquet, along with the Woody Durham Voice of College Sports Award, the Jim Nantz Award to the nation's best college sportscaster, and the Big House Gaines college basketball coach of the year awards. As part of the Legacy Night dinner the night before the awards banquet, the NSMA presents the Roone Arledge Award for Innovation. The NSMA membership also contributes the voting body for the Paul "Bear" Bryant college football coach of the year award, helping to raise money for the American Heart Association, as well as the Hickok Belt Award, honoring the world's best professional athlete.

