NSMA Announces Finalists for 2020 Awards, 2021 Hall of Fame Class
More than 300 will vie for NSMA Hall, National, State Awards in December's final balloting
Once again, our members have nominated some of the best practitioners of sportscasting and sportswriting that this country has to offer. It’s the first step in honoring the best of the best...”WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Sports Media Association has released its final ballot for the NSMA’s 2020 awards and 2021 Hall of Fame class. Among the first-timers appearing on the Hall of Fame ballot are sportscasters Tim Brando, Tom Jackson, and Dick Stockton. First-time sportswriter finalists are the late Peter Finney, and Larry Merchant.
— Dave Goren, NSMA Executive Director
The lone addition to the 2020 National Sportscaster of the Year finalists is ESPN’s Doris Burke, who was not on the final ballot last year after winning the 2018 National Sportscaster of the Year Award.
Two first-timers headline the 2020 National Sportswriter of the Year finalists: Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic and Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.
There are 296 finalists for NSMA’s state sportscaster and sportswriter of the year awards. Those awards are contested in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia.
“Once again, our members have nominated some of the best practitioners of sportscasting and sportswriting that this country has to offer,” said NSMA executive director Dave Goren. “It’s the first step in honoring the best of the best, as a way to pass down our history through the generations.”
The full list of finalists can be found at nationalsportsmedia.org.
NSMA members provide the nominations for the 2020 state and national awards, while a group of current Hall of Famers provides nominations for the Hall of Fame.
The final ballot will be sent to NSMA members on December 1, with voting open until December 31.
Award winners and Hall of Fame inductees will be informed individually during the first week of January. They will be announced during the second week of January, and honored during the 61st NSMA Awards weekend, June 26-28, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Any US-based sports media who wishes to participate in the final balloting may do so by joining the NSMA as a premier, lifetime, or AIPS (International Sports Press Association) member before the voting deadline of December 31.
