NSMA Announces Finalists for 2020 Awards, 2021 Hall of Fame Class

About

Founded in 1959, and headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the National Sports Media Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that honors sports media for excellence and helps to connect college students and young professionals through networking, education and mentoring. Each June, the NSMA holds a three-day weekend of events that culminates in its annual awards banquet. The weekend features events that are educational, informative and entertaining, and provides networking opportunities for college students and young professionals. NSMA members nominate and vote each year to honor a state sportscaster and sportswriter of the year; a national sportscaster and sportswriter of the year; and vote to honor lifetime achievement in the NSMA Hall of Fame. Those awards are presented at the annual awards banquet, along with the Woody Durham Voice of College Sports Award, the Jim Nantz Award to the nation's best college sportscaster, and the Big House Gaines college basketball coach of the year awards. As part of the Legacy Night dinner the night before the awards banquet, the NSMA presents the Roone Arledge Award for Innovation. The NSMA membership also contributes the voting body for the Paul "Bear" Bryant college football coach of the year award, helping to raise money for the American Heart Association, as well as the Hickok Belt Award, honoring the world's best professional athlete.

