Four Days Left to Nominate for 2020 NSMA Awards
Still Time for Sports Media Members to Join and Vote
This is an exciting time of year for us. We are on track to top last year's nomination vote total, and look forward to the final vote. It's a wonderful way to honor excellence in our industry.”WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nomination voting for the 2020 National Sports Media Association awards ends this Sunday, November 15. Voting is open to all NSMA members in the following categories: Lifetime, Premier, AIPS.
— Dave Goren, NSMA Executive Director
NSMA executive director Dave Goren said, "This is an exciting time of year for us. We are on track to top last year's nomination vote total, and look forward to the final vote."
Sports media practitioners who are not members may join and vote by going here.
NSMA members nominate three people for their state’s sportscaster of the year and sportswriter of the year, as well as for national sportscaster of the year and sportswriter of the year. It's a wonderful way to honor excellence in our industry."
The top two finishers – plus ties -- in the state categories will be placed on the final ballot. The top ten finishers –plus ties – in the national categories will be placed on the final ballot. A select panel of NSMA Hall of Famers and advisors will choose the 2021 Hall of Fame finalists.
The final ballot for 2020 awards and 2021 Hall of Fame voting will be emailed to members on December 1. They will have the entire month of December to make their selections.
Winners will be notified during the first week of January. Winners will be announced during the second week of January, and can be found on the NSMA website.
Award winners will be honored during the 61st NSMA Awards Weekend, June 26-28, 20221, in Winston-Salem, NC.
Dave Goren
National Sports Media Association
+1 336-655-2976
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
60th NSMA Awards Banquet