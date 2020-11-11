Four Days Left to Nominate for 2020 NSMA Awards

This is an exciting time of year for us. We are on track to top last year's nomination vote total, and look forward to the final vote. It's a wonderful way to honor excellence in our industry.”
— Dave Goren, NSMA Executive Director
WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nomination voting for the 2020 National Sports Media Association awards ends this Sunday, November 15. Voting is open to all NSMA members in the following categories: Lifetime, Premier, AIPS.

Sports media practitioners who are not members may join and vote by going here.

NSMA members nominate three people for their state’s sportscaster of the year and sportswriter of the year, as well as for national sportscaster of the year and sportswriter of the year. It's a wonderful way to honor excellence in our industry."

The top two finishers – plus ties -- in the state categories will be placed on the final ballot. The top ten finishers –plus ties – in the national categories will be placed on the final ballot. A select panel of NSMA Hall of Famers and advisors will choose the 2021 Hall of Fame finalists.

The final ballot for 2020 awards and 2021 Hall of Fame voting will be emailed to members on December 1. They will have the entire month of December to make their selections.

Winners will be notified during the first week of January. Winners will be announced during the second week of January, and can be found on the NSMA website.

Award winners will be honored during the 61st NSMA Awards Weekend, June 26-28, 20221, in Winston-Salem, NC.

60th NSMA Awards Banquet

About

Founded in 1959, and headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the National Sports Media Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that honors sports media for excellence and helps to connect college students and young professionals through networking, education and mentoring. Each June, the NSMA holds a three-day weekend of events that culminates in its annual awards banquet. The weekend features events that are educational, informative and entertaining, and provides networking opportunities for college students and young professionals. NSMA members nominate and vote each year to honor a state sportscaster and sportswriter of the year; a national sportscaster and sportswriter of the year; and vote to honor lifetime achievement in the NSMA Hall of Fame. Those awards are presented at the annual awards banquet, along with the Woody Durham Voice of College Sports Award, the Jim Nantz Award to the nation's best college sportscaster, and the Big House Gaines college basketball coach of the year awards. As part of the Legacy Night dinner the night before the awards banquet, the NSMA presents the Roone Arledge Award for Innovation. The NSMA membership also contributes the voting body for the Paul "Bear" Bryant college football coach of the year award, helping to raise money for the American Heart Association, as well as the Hickok Belt Award, honoring the world's best professional athlete.

