Job Announcement - Account Technician

Salary $44,940.00 Annually

Location Bismarck, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Office of the State Court Administrator

Job Number 2020-SC-BIS-56-AT2

Closing 11/29/2020 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

The ideal candidate for the Account Technician position is someone who is organized, dependable and detail orientated.  Responsibilities include maintaining financial and payroll records, so attention to detail and accuracy is a requirement.  Someone who enjoys working with other people and has a positive attitude is a plus.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2911168/account-technician?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

