Polk County minors charged with intentionally killing a deer with their vehicle

Polk City - Two Polk County minors have been cited for intentionally hitting and killing a buck deer with their pickup truck in Big Creek State Park on the evening of Nov. 11.

Jeff Poen, state park ranger with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for Big Creek State Park, was contacted by the Polk City Police Department regarding an accident by the beach parking lot where a pickup truck struck a tree after swerving unsuccessfully to avoid hitting a deer.

After visiting the scene and reviewing the police report, Poen felt that the evidence contradicted their statement, and then reached out to an Iowa State Patrol investigator in the technical collision investigations unit for help.

The investigator visited the site, reviewed the evidence and came to the same conclusion. He estimated the 92 Ford pickup was traveling between 50-55 miles per hour, well above the 35 MPH speed limit posted throughout the park, when they struck the deer.

When Poen confronted them, they confessed.

The driver was charged with careless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, prohibited destructive acts, hunting on a game refuge, illegal taking of deer, and no deer license or tag. The fines totaled more $900 and he will remain on his intermittent driver’s license until age 18. The passenger was charged with hunting on a game refuge and restriction on taking game. The fines totaled nearly $350.

Both minors will lose their hunting and fishing privileges for a year and may be facing liquidated damages of up to $20,000.

Aaron Arthur, state conservation officer for the Iowa DNR assigned to Polk County, assisted with the case.