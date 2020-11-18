Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 State Forest Action Plan available for public comment

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources submitted the 2020 State Forest Action Plan which is now available for public comment until December 11, 2020.

The State Forest Action Plan includes a comprehensive assessment of forests in Iowa, which is a requirement of the Farm Bill and must be revised every 10 years in order for states to receive federal funding. It includes the status of forests in Iowa, recent trends and goals and strategies to address the next decade, along with forest information, forest health, urban and community forestry, fire management, forest stewardship, forest productivity and future climate conditions.  The plan includes interactive GIS mapping features and additional websites and resources for readers to engage.  

The plan is available for viewing and comment by clicking here.

