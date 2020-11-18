Reaves Real Estate Professionals Promotes David Reaves to Managing Broker

Reaves Real Estate Professionals announced today that it has promoted David Reaves to Managing Broker.

TAMPA, FL, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reaves Real Estate Professionals announced today that it has promoted David Reaves to Managing Broker. As Managing Broker of the firm, he will be responsible for overseeing daily operations, recruiting experienced agents, and implementing the firms go to market strategy. David will also be entrusted with executing the firm’s planned expansion into new markets across the state including Orlando, Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Miami. David succeeds his father, John Reaves, who previously held the role within the firm.

Prior to his career in real estate, David was a successful division 1 football coach. His resume includes stints at IMG Academy, University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee, and University of South Florida. This experience provided David with unique leadership skills and a personal understanding of the challenge’s executives face when having to relocate their families.

Reaves Real Estate Professionals was founded over 40 years ago by University of Florida Football legend, John Reaves. During his career with the Gators, Reaves set the National Collegiate Athletic Association career passing record of 7,581 yards and the Southeastern Conference career record of 56 touchdowns. He was a first-round pick in the 1972 NFL Draft and played professionally for the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Oilers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

“Commercial and residential real estate in Florida is in high demand,” said David Reaves, Managing Broker of Reaves Real Estate Professionals. “I am excited to lead and expand the firm that my father founded.”

About Reaves Real Estate Professionals

Reaves Real Estate Professionals is one of the Tampa Bay region’s fastest growing commercial and residential real estate firms. Led by veteran real estate executive, David Reaves, the organization prides itself on delivering a customized, hands-on approach with every client exploring commercial and residential properties, along with off-market opportunities. The Reaves name has been associated with vision and results in real estate along Florida’s west coast and across the southeast for 40 years. Reaves specializes in the investment, development, and property management needs of both buyers and sellers