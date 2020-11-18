Retina Consultants of America Continues Growth in Florida
Retina Associates of Sarasota Joins Elite Alliance of Retina SpecialistsSOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, welcomes Retina Associates of Sarasota (“RAS”), based in Florida, to its growing group of practices. This is the eighth premier retina specialty practice to join RCA as it continues to expand the company’s presence across the U.S. including VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA, California Retina Consultants, Retina Consultants of Houston, Retina Group of Florida, Long Island Vitreoretinal Consultants, Retinal Consultants Serving Northern California, and Palmetto Retina Center. All of these practices provide superior patient care and research, and are considered renowned leaders of the retinal field.
“This is a very exciting time for Retina Associates of Sarasota to join Retina Group of Florida and RCA. Working together, we bring the best in the field to learn from each other, share knowledge and ultimately bring best practices to our patients,” said Keye Wong, M.D. “We are excited to collaborate with the most innovative minds within our specialty to continually enhance and grow our practice.”
Retina Associates of Sarasota is comprised of retina specialists Keye Wong M.D., John Niffenegger, M.D., and Elizabeth Richter M.D., Ph.D, working in four offices including Sarasota, Bradenton, Port Charlotte and Venice. These physicians have authored more than 20 research manuscripts and textbook chapters; participated as principal investigators on over 20 national clinical trials; made nearly 150 presentations at national and international meetings and serve on various boards and associations. The group has continuously hosted a well-attended annual retina review course for over three decades.
“The physicians and staff of Retina Group of Florida welcome Drs. Wong, Niffenegger and Richter and the entire staff of Retina Associates of Sarasota as we join together,” said Barry Taney, M.D. and Larry Halperin, M.D. “Retina Group of Florida is dedicated to state-of-the-art retina services and cutting-edge research while delivering patient-focused compassionate care. Retina Associates of Sarasota shares these very same values, making our joint practices not just larger, but stronger as we move into the future.”
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye-care field focused solely on retinal care.
“Our focus on high quality patient care and superior research through horizontal alliances continues to resonate with the premier retina groups in the nation,” said Robert Grabow, CEO of RCA. “We are pleased to have Retina Associates of Sarasota join Retina Group of Florida and RCA as we are excited to provide the highest quality care to patients throughout Florida.”
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
About Retina Associates of Sarasota
Retina Associates of Sarasota is a premier subspecialty practice founded by award-winning retina specialists, Dr. Keye Wong and Dr. John Niffenegger. RAS is headquartered in Sarasota, FL and provides patients with state-of-the-art retina care along the West Coast of Florida. RAS focuses on helping patients that require a specialized level of eyecare in the diagnosis and treatment of the full range of retinal and macular diseases. Locations in Sarasota, Bradenton, Port Charlotte, and Venice facilitate access to top retina care across the region.
Andrea Morgan
Retina Consultants of America
+1 917-213-5506
email us here