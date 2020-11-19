SUMMIT THIS SATURDAY: EVOLVING BEYOND ANIMAL AGRICULTURE

The summit will be moderated by Renee King-Sonnen and Jane Velez-Mitchell This summit is the first to bring ranchers and plant-based leaders together to talk. There are many possibilities for farmers and ranchers. These leaders in the plant-based movement will join with ranchers and farmers to talk.

On Saturday, November 21st, leaders in the plant-based movement will join with ranchers and farmers to answer one of the most important questions of our time.

How can we evolve beyond animal agriculture? We must address this question if we are to reverse climate change, avoid future pandemics and survive as a human species.” — Jane Velez-Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thought leaders will tackle the BIG question:

WHAT CAN FARMERS DO, ON THEIR LAND, TO THRIVE WITHOUT USING ANIMALS?

WHAT: RANCHERS ADVOCACY PROGRAM SUMMIT

WHEN: Saturday, November 21st

TIME: 10am-12:30pm Pacific, 12-2:30pm Central, 1-3:30pm EST

REGISTER TO ATTEND: https://rancheradvocacy.org/rap-summit-registration/

BROADCAST LIVE at: facebook.com/JaneVelezMitchell

FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE: https://fb.me/e/eEy7cRJCc

The coronavirus pandemic has brought into sharp relief the growing problems with today’s animal agriculture system: slaughterhouses becoming COVID-19 hotbeds, workers infected, the mass animal killing system backed up, farmers told to “depopulate” the animals they raised. Many have begun to seriously consider alternatives to animal agriculture. But, what do they do, instead, to survive and thrive on their land?

STRATEGIZING ALTERNATIVES AND HOW TO TRANSITION TO THEM

To answer that question, Rowdy Girl Sanctuary in Texas is hosting this summit through its Rancher Advocacy Program in conjunction with the JaneUnChained News Network. It will feature leading names in the plant-based movement: Miyoko Schinner of Miyoko’s famed vegan cheese and butter line, filmmaker Kip Andersen of Cowspiracy and What the Health, Mercy for Animals President Leah Garces, Urban Veganic Farmer Eugene Cooke of Grow Where You Are, Dr Sailesh Rao of Climate Healers, Kim Sturla of Animal Place, Robert Grillo of Free from Harm, Rowdy Girl's Renee King-Sonnen and Tommy Sonnen, JaneUnChained.com founder and journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell and two ranching families transitioning to a non-animal model.

OVERCOMING CHALLENGES

There are many challenges: tradition, family, community pressures, onerous contracts with giant meat corporations, debt, and infrastructure.

FINDING SOLUTIONS

Mushrooms, hemp, solar, bamboo, veganic dirt, micronutrients: there are many possible alternative products and income streams. The summit will trade ideas on what might work in different regions, types of land and facilities.

The summit will also tackle macro solutions to fund these transitions, like the formation of plant-based cooperatives and green bonds.

REGISTER FOR THIS LIVE AND INTERACTIVE EVENT

The summit will be broadcast from JaneUnChained’s Facebook page and shared across numerous platforms. The public can also attend for free via zoom, allowing them to ask questions of the speakers. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND THE ZOOM.

PLEASE REGISTER AT:

https://rancheradvocacy.org/rap-summit-registration/

SPONSORS

Lead sponsors include: Miyoko’s Creamery, Mercy for Animals, VegFund, V-Dog, Free from Harm, JaneUnChained News Network, It’s Jerky Y’All and VegWorld Magazine

