Webinar: Practical Solutions to Prepare Your Home to Age-In-Place
Presented by Curt Kiriu, November 19 at 10am HST / 12pm PST / 3pm ESTHONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a September 10th, 2020 article in Modern Healthcare, “More than 40% of the people who've died of COVID-19 lived in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.” It seems clear that ‘self-quarantining’ if possible, may be a better option. Having a safe, accessible and functional home should be a priority for all homeowners and families.
As a caregiver, is your home in shape for you to care for a loved one? Can it support your and your family's lifestyle needs and wants as you age? Will your home be accessible and functional for you to continue to enjoy activities of daily living within its current design? If you answered “hmmm or no” to any of these questions, we invite you to learn how to modify your home to be safe, accessible and functional to be age-friendly.
Amazing Care Network brings you a webinar featuring nationally recognized Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist, on how Universal Design concepts and products, as well as Aging-in-Place methods, that may enhance your home making it possible for you to continue an active and productive lifestyle. Most importantly, it will give you the choice to age in place at home. As we age, our physical capabilities change, which increases the chances of a mis-steps, tripping and falling from various impediments in and around our home. Learn how to reduce the risks of falling.
If you are, or will be, a caregiver of a spouse or family member, learn how an accessible (barrier-free) home makes it safer for all, by reducing the risks of injury.
Variety of Topics presented:
• Aging-In-Place, Independent Living, Universal Design, Visit-ability, Adaptable, etc….what do all of these phrases mean?
• How you may reduce or prevent the risks of falling and make changes to your home to be safe, accessible and low-maintenance.
• Simple, inexpensive and moderately priced modifications, that can be done to your home to make it safer and more accessible for all.
• Modifying your home to accommodate your current and future needs, and to make it safe and accessible for an older family member, someone with physical and/or cognitive challenges.
• What types of options you have (as you mature) when deciding to live at home or moving into a nursing home.
• How modifying your home to be accessible may increase the value of your home?
• What is an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) and how it can be beneficial to your current and future income and lifestyle.
About Curt Kiriu
Curt has been in the construction industry for over 31 years and has been a licensed general contractor in Hawaii for 12 years. As a General Contractor and Certified Aging-In-Place Specialist professional, he specializes in accessible design to modifying homes to be safe, accessible and functional for independent living.
As a National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Certified Aging-In-Place Specialist (CAPS), he is an approved master instructor for this course, and their Universal Design Essentials course. Curt is an NAHB Certified Aging-In-Place Specialist SME (Subject Matter Expert) that has contributed to revising both CAPS I & II, and writing new content for the new CAPS III course in 2017.
He was selected Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s Remodeler of the Month for June 2018. In 2016, Curt was honored as the Hawaii Pacific Gerontological Society’s “Na Lima Kokua” Award, which is given to a local business that has contributed to the welfare of the elderly. He was also honored to be the 2016 NAHB’s Certified Aging-in Place Specialist Educator of the Year and 2014 Certified Aging-in Place Specialist Designee of the Year.
In Hawaii, he previously served on the Executive Board, Board of Directors and Education Committee Chair for the BIA of Hawaii. The Housing Committee Chair for the Honolulu Age Friendly City Program. The Board of Directors for the Hawaii Pacific Gerontological Society and the 2010 State of Hawaii HFLTF (Homes for Life Task Force) committee.
On the National level, Curt Kiriu currently serves as Chair for Education Committee, and previously served on the NAHB Executive Board, Board of Directors, State Rep for Hawaii, Remodelers Board of Trustee, Education Committee Vice-Chair, Knowledge and Innovation Subcommittee Chair and twice as Learning Content Subcommittee Chair.
Curt was his father’s primary caregiver for 17 years, and that experience and being a Certified Aging-In-Place Specialist provides him with a unique perspective to assist his homeowners to design and modify their homes to continue living an active independent lifestyle.
