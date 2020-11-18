MBC Alliance Announces New Chair and Vice-Chair

Christine Benjamin, Chair, MBC Alliance Hope Wohl, Vice-Chair, MBC Alliance

Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Alliance Announces the Appointment of Christine Benjamin as the new Chair and the Election of Hope Wohl as Vice-Chair

My goal is to build on the important, groundbreaking work of the Alliance, while broadening our scope and reach to address the needs of the women and men living with MBC across all communities.” — Christine Benjamin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MBC Alliance announced today the transition of Christine Benjamin from Vice-Chair to Chair and the election of Hope Wohl as the new Vice-Chair beginning November 1, 2020. The MBC Alliance is a coalition formed in 2013 by a dozen nonprofit patient advocacy and research organizations; metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients and independent advocates; and pharmaceutical/biotech industry partners who joined together to transform and improve the lives of people living with MBC. Both Benjamin and Wohl have been involved in the MBC Alliance from the beginning. Ms. Benjamin previously co-chaired the Information Task Force, and both have served on the MBC Alliance Executive Group.

Christine Benjamin, LMSW, is the Senior Director of Patient Services and Education at SHARE Cancer Support, a leading patient support organization. Christine leads SHARE’s support and educational programs for breast, metastatic breast, ovarian, and uterine cancers. After serving as Vice-Chair for two years, Christine now assumes the role of Chair.

“I could not be more inspired by the opportunity to serve as the new Chair of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance. My goal is to build on the important, groundbreaking work of the Alliance, while broadening our scope and reach to address the needs of the women and men living with MBC across all communities. The Alliance is composed of brilliant and determined people of various backgrounds who roll up their sleeves and dig deep into their reservoirs of expertise to fill gaps in the areas that mean most to patients. I am humbled by their capabilities and drive as we work together toward leveling the playing field so all those impacted by MBC have research, information, and resources that reflect not only who they are as patients, but as people. My sincere gratitude goes to Shirley Mertz, the previous Chair of the Alliance, who led the effort for the past two years with a pure heart, long hours of work, and a fierce determination to make a difference for patients like herself living with MBC.”

Hope Wohl, MBA, is the CEO of Breastcancer.org, a leading digital resource for breast cancer information and support. Hope leads the team at Breastcancer.org with a patient-first, digital approach to providing the most relevant and helpful information throughout a patient’s journey. Hope will serve as Vice-Chair of the Alliance for one year through October 2021 and will then assume the role of Chair for a term of one year.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Vice-Chair for the MBCA to support the important work that this Alliance is doing to help improve the lives of and outcomes for all those living with metastatic breast cancer! The needs are urgent and working together, we are stronger!"

About the MBC Alliance

The Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance is a consortium made up of representatives from 32 nonprofit organizations and 14 international pharmaceutical and biotech companies, along with 30 individual patient advocates—many of whom are living with MBC. The mission of the MBC Alliance is to improve the lives of, and outcomes for, those living with MBC and their families through increasing awareness and education about the disease and advancing policy and strategic coordination of research funding specifically focused on metastasis that has the potential to extend life, enhance quality of life, and ultimately to cure.

Learn more about the MBC Alliance at www.mbcalliance.org. For people living with MBC, the Alliance website provides a comprehensive list of organizations, programs, and support services focused on meeting the needs of people living with MBC.