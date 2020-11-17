Traffic Alert - VT route 15 Underhill by Underhill Jericho FD delay
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt route 15 East is blocked and experiencing delays in the area of the Underhill/Jericho Fire Department due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.