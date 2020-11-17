John Muir Health Highlights Potential Benefits of Robotically-Assisted Total Knee Replacement Surgery with New System

For everyone involved – surgeons, staff and, most importantly, patients – ROSA Knee has the potential to offer a number of key benefits and advantages because it is customized to the patient’s needs.” — Dr. John M. Knight, orthopedic surgeon at John Muir Health

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At John Muir Health, we know that patients with knee pain may have had knee replacement surgeries postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but their pain may have now increased and level of functionality decreased. If a patient needs a total knee replacement, orthopedic surgeons and the staff at John Muir Health are excited to now offer the ROSA® Knee System.

Total joint replacement is one of the most commonly performed surgical procedures in the United States, yet studies suggest that one in four patients aren’t fully satisfied and report symptoms of pain, instability and decreased range of motion. The Robotic Surgical Assistant (ROSA®) Knee System brings together robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients to produce a greater level of patient satisfaction.

“For everyone involved – surgeons, staff and, most importantly, patients – ROSA Knee has the potential to offer a number of key benefits and advantages because it is customized to the patient’s needs,” said Dr. John M. Knight, orthopedic surgeon at John Muir Health. “We know the decision to have joint replacement is often a difficult one for patients to make. We believe robotically-assisted technologies like this one can help to relieve pain and get patients back to their normal level of activity with fewer complications.”

The (ROSA®) Knee System includes features to assist with bone resections and assessing the state of soft tissues in order to facilitate proper implant positioning during surgery. Inadequate alignment and gap balancing have been potential causes of surgical limitations, which can lead to dissatisfaction with the surgery. Traditional instrumentation might not be accurate enough to help restore a natural, balanced knee. The data provided by the (ROSA®) Knee System assists with complex decision-making and enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and flexibility during procedures.

“While we know some patients may be anxious about COVID-19, they should not delay needed care if their quality of life is being impacted,” said Dr. Knight. “The health and safety of our patients, physicians and staff are always our top priority. John Muir Health’s hospitals are taking a number of precautions to make them as safe as possible.”

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, eastern Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,000 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Children's Health. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics and high-risk obstetrics care.