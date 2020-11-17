11-17-2020 Limited Video Lottery Bid Process Documents Available Online

Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Lottery announced last Thursday that the Limited Video Lottery documents necessary for the 10-year rebid of permits are now available on the lottery’s website, wvlottery.com.

These documents include: 1. Legal Notice for Bid 7800 Limited Video Lottery Terminal Permits for 2021-2031 2. Limited Video Lottery Permit Re-Bid Educational Seminar 3. 2021 Limited Video Lottery Re-Bid Packet, Instructions and Forms

The bid process is to obtain permits to own video lottery terminals, which officially go into effect on July 1, 2021 and are effective until June 30, 2031.

The minimum bid for each permit during the first-round of bidding is $7,500. The first-round of bid submission begins on November 13 and ends January 21, 2021. A total of 7,800 permits will be available during the first round of bidding.

The second round begins on March 12, 2021 and closes on May 20, 2021, with a minimum bid of $8,500 on all remaining unclaimed permits.

Pursuant to legislation passed during the 2020 legislative session, current LVL permit holders can effectively renew their current permits for the next 10-year period by matching the minimum bid amount for each permit.

Currently, there are approximately 7,500 LVL machines operating in the state.