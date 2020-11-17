Helping to Manage COVID-19 Spread

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID," Governor Cuomo said. "Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don't go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. We all have a part to play - wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously. Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow - it's that simple. We can manage this phase the same way we did before: by holding each other to account and staying New York Tough."

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.89 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.82 percent. Within the focus areas, 27,713 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,355 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 132,139 test results were reported, yielding 3,733 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below: