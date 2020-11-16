Pelosi Statement on House Filing Amicus Brief in Supreme Court Census Case

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the House of Representatives filed an amicus brief in the case of President Donald J. Trump, et al. v. State of New York, et al., opposing President Trump’s memorandum seeking to exclude undocumented immigrants from being included in the population count that will be used to apportion seats in Congress:

“The President’s memorandum seeking to exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted in the 2020 Census violates the Constitution and the rule of law. As the amicus brief filed by the House of Representatives makes clear, the Constitution unambiguously requires an ‘actual Enumeration’ of the ‘whole numbers of persons’ for the population count and Congressional apportionment.

“The Census is a pillar of our democracy, enshrined by our Founders to ensure that all people who live in America, regardless of citizenship, are counted and represented. Yet, despite the Supreme Court’s rejection of the Administration’s unlawful citizenship question last year, the President has continuously worked to undermine the foundations of our democracy while sowing chaos with the Census.

“The President’s years-long anti-immigrant attacks are a shameful abdication of his oath and should be roundly rejected by the Supreme Court. The House will continue to fight in the Courts and in Congress to ensure a fair and accurate Census, which includes all those who live in America, as the Constitution and our oath demand.”

# # #