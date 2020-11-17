New Online Marketplace for Working Learners Featured at Close It Summit
Unmudl presentation includes strategic partners, thought leaders & site demoAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmudl will present “Unmudl: Reimaging the Learner & Talent Marketplace” during the 2020 Close It Summit on November 19.
Founded by community colleges in partnership with SocialTech.ai, Unmudl offers working learners an efficient way to gain job-related skills and certifications through community college courses, redeem their courses for credit, and fill the in-demand workforce needs of employers – all at the same time.
The innovative “Course-to-Jobs Marketplace” streamlines the pathway between education and employment for:
• Learners | to shop skills-based courses required for trade and professional advancement, view employers hiring from specific courses, and mix online, in-person and hybrid instruction amongst multiple community colleges.
• Community Colleges | to showcase and monetize their hidden workforce division courses with tools supporting the integration of noncredit and credit pathways.
• Employers | to expand diversity pipelines by recruiting from the 40% of students working their way through an education they can afford.
One of Unmudl’s specialized features enables learners to see how noncredit courses from the community college network build towards specific credit and certification programs as well as review each program’s employment outlook. This is accomplished through the ed-tech expertise of strategic partner Pragya Systems.
“Pragya Explore amplifies Unmudl’s value for everyone involved by empowering learners to connect Unmudl courses to program and career pathways, while enabling community colleges in the network to publish and manage their course offerings to Unmudl with minimal IT involvement,” according to company CEO Ramji Raghavan.
Raghavan is participating in an Unmudl site demonstration during Thursday’s Close It Summit.
Dr. Parminder Jassal, CEO and founding Unmudl collaborator, noted, “Thursday’s presentation with insights from strategic partners and industry leaders – in combination with our recent position paper [link at socialtech.ai], “Community College Profits in The Age of COVID-19” – clearly demonstrate the advantages of Unmudl. We’re excited for the future!”
Unmudl currently offers courses from a rapidly expanding coast-to-coast network of seven partner community colleges: Bellevue College; Central New Mexico Community College; GateWay Community College; Pima Community College; San Diego Continuing Education; San Juan College; and SUNY Broome.
About Unmudl and SocialTech.ai | www.Unmudl.com
Unmudl is the flagship marketplace of SocialTech.ai, a public benefit corporation headquartered out of Austin, TX that builds social technologies to support an equitable, sustainable future.
