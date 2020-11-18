Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Talaria Transportation CEO Ari Raptis Prepares for Future Cannabis Growth after Election Wins

Ari Raptis, CEO and Founder of Talaria Transportation.

Talaria provides cannabis product transportation, cash handling, and lab testing logistics to 16 state markets.

It’s paramount our Talaria logistics team is prepared for an increase in industry demand and we plan to mobilize new fleet hubs in Missouri, New York, and Virginia”
— Ari Raptis
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voters in five U.S. states approved cannabis legalization measures in some form, spurring market share leaders to expand their operations. Talaria Transportation, a privately held company specializing in secure logistics for the legal cannabis industry, has increased hiring initiatives to support a growing consumer market and new facilities.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Talaria provides cannabis product transportation, cash handling, and lab testing logistics to 16 state markets. With a stronghold in Pennsylvania, the company’s customer base has grown to 95 percent of dispensaries in the state and 13 out of 18 cultivators in operation.

“It’s paramount our Talaria logistics team is prepared for an increase in industry demand and we plan to mobilize new fleet hubs in Missouri, New York, and Virginia,” stated Ari Raptis, CEO and Founder at Talaria.

Since establishing Talaria in 2017, Raptis has focused on building the optimum logistics system for cannabis license holders and has grown his team to over 130 security personnel, all with police and military backgrounds. Raptis capitalized on market opportunities growing his geographic distribution from headquarters in Philadelphia to three additional locations in Columbus, Ohio, and Scranton and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In 2020, Raptis was recognized by Marijuana Venture magazine for his entrepreneurial achievements with a Top 40 Under 40 Award.

“Talaria is one of the few logistics companies acting as a single source solution for cannabis transportation, especially in regard to our cash processing services in an industry that lacks banking support. Our versatility, high-level security, and compliance-driven approach has allowed Talaria to thrive in a competitive landscape and we plan to take our model coast to coast.”

New Jersey, Arizona, and Montana all voted to legalize cannabis for adults over 21, while Mississippi voted to establish a medical marijuana program. South Dakota became the first state to authorize both recreational and medical marijuana in the same election.

Talaria will further solidify its position as a cannabis logistics innovator with the debut of a proprietary home delivery software platform in the coming months. For more information, visit Talaria.com.

About Talaria:
Established in 2017, Talaria Transportation, LLC is a privately held company specializing in secure logistics for the legal cannabis industry. Talaria is currently operating in 16 states and provides optimum systems for every facet of the market, including product, payment, cash processing, and lab testing transportation. With a professional team comprised of retired police officers and military veterans, the Company is dedicated to delivering health throughout the United States and North America. Talaria Transportation is headquartered at 3576 West Chester Pike, #373, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, 19073. For information, visit Talaria.com.

Neko Catanzaro
Proven Media Services
+1 401-484-4980
