Productivity Coach Wendy Ellin Secures Amazon Best Seller “Working from Home….How’s That Working For You?”
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workplace Productivity expert and author Wendy Ellin, has secured Amazon Best Seller Status in multiple categories during the presale launch of her most recent release. Her previous book titled “Enough is Enough, Get Control of Your Stuff,” was released in 2012.
Wendy is the founder of Work@Home with Wendy 3-Day Intensive. With over 20 years of experience, Wendy Ellin is not only a successful author, but a thriving entrepreneur and coach.
As an in-demand international speaker and Productivity Coach, some of Wendy’s corporate clients include The Coca-Cola Company, Cox Enterprises, The American Cancer Society, Mass Mutual, Credit Suisse Bank, iHeartRadio, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Spelman College and more. Wendy drew on her experience in the corporate sector, as well as entrepreneurs working from home, to create the framework for her book.
“Before COVID-19, a small percentage of executives worked from home.” shares Ellin. “Now that it is not so much of an anomaly, people are looking for ways to create a productive home environment to be able to work an equal to, or even higher level than they did in an office setting.”
Wendy can equip anyone in any industry to be successful working from home by decluttering your life, learning the art of “focus” and controlling what’s on your plate.
Wendy Ellin’s new book brings true definition to her ethos of “work smart, not hard in business and in life”. Creating efficient systems for making working-from-home, work, is vital in the society we are now all operating in.
Wendy has traveled the world sharing her methods for turning chaos into clarity and increasing productivity, performance, and peace of mind right in your own home.
What Others Are Saying
“I know I needed you Wendy, but I didn’t realize how much. Feeling organized and efficient never felt so good. Thank you!" Kay Miles - Orlando, FL
“Thank you so much for the valuable information you provided all of us at Frazier & Deeter. I have had the opportunity to attend a few organizational and time management workshops over the course of my career and your presentation and materials are, by far, the best. The differentiating factor is that your presentation is about life, behavior, and attitude, and not only a set of tools I can use to organize.” —Debi Jacobs, Frazier & Deeter
For more information on Wendy Ellin visit www.wendyellin.com
Janell Barrett Jones
HGP PR
+1 310-859-8870
jbj@hgpink.com