Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury Reported November 16, 2020

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Jairo Esdel Galva (age 21) Central Falls, RI P1-2020-3310AG

On November 16, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jairo Esdel Galva with one count of murder, one count of discharging a firearm while committing a violent crime resulting in death, one count of committing a drive-by shooting, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on October 31, 2020. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 19, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court. He is currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI).

