Accident RT 5 Dummerston

US Route 5 in the area of Old Sawmill Drive in Dummerston is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
