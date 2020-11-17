Accident RT 5 Dummerston

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 5 in the area of Old Sawmill Drive in Dummerston is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

