Alyssa Grace to Perform at the Discovery Center of Idaho on Giving Tuesday.
Performance will be at 7:00PM on December 1, 2020.BOISE, IDAHO, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gifted singer Alyssa Grace Proffitt will be performing at the Discovery Center of Idaho on Tuesday, December 1 for GivingTuesday. The performance will begin at 7:00PM and will be available for viewing virtually LIVE on the Discovery Center's Facebook page. The Discovery Center is located at: 131 Myrtle Street in Boise, ID 83702. Alyssa will be performing original songs from her first EP entitled Breathe as well as some well-chosen cover songs. The Discovery Center's Education Team will also do a science demonstration.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity
New to the Boise area, Alyssa (or Aly) recently became aware of the Discovery Center and was immediately fascinated with what the facility had to offer.
She states: “I’m a naturally curious person. The Discovery Center stokes my inquisitive nature! I love what the place has to offer and I look forward to performing there.”
The Discovery Center is a great science museum for all ages to be inspired by S.T.E.M. Typically hands-on, they now provide a safe, hands-off experience through King Tut: Treasures of the Tomb for visitors to continue to explore. Any donations made during this performance will benefit the Discovery Center's S.T.E.M programs and ensure that curiosity never closes through these tough times.
Aly grew up in Torrance, California before moving to Star, Idaho with her family. She enjoyed living near the beach, skateboarding, playing soccer, and hanging out with her friends. But as a singer-songwriter who wrote her first song in fifth grade at the age of ten, the depth of her lyrics tells another story. Diagnosed at an early age with ADHD and anxiety, she discovered that songwriting is a cathartic way for her to address these issues. Unlike most kids, and even adults, Alyssa Grace, who also plays acoustic guitar, is open about her struggles, addressing them head-on in some of her songs.
Her musical influences include Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish, but also Paul McCartney, as she professes to be a big Beatles fan. She says her musical tastes typically gravitate toward country and soft rock, but listening to her sing and play, a strong pop sensibility shines through. She recently recorded a soon-to-be-released five-song EP in Nashville with producer Shannon McArthur (Dashboard Confessional), where she also got a chance to perform her original material live at several venues.
You can listen to her music on her web site: https://alyssagrace.com
###
Mike Mena
Ileana International
+1 310-913-0625
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter