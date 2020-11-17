DAC Virtual Meeting | Nebraska Department of Education

The Statewide Assessment Office will be hosting an hour-long virtual meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020 @ Noon Central. We will be discussing the advantages of administering the ACT online and will review the scheduling guidance for NSCAS. The session will be recorded for those unable to attend.

