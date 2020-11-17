DAC Virtual Meeting | Nebraska Department of Education

The Statewide Assessment Office will be hosting an hour-long virtual meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020 @ Noon Central. We will be discussing the advantages of administering the ACT online and will review the scheduling guidance for NSCAS. The session will be recorded for those unable to attend.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.