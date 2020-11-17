DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Hawaiian Homes Commission Releases 2021 Meeting Schedule

Newsroom Posted on Nov 17, 2020 in Latest News

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) has released its 2021 meeting schedule.

Due to COVID-19, the Commission plans to hold virtual meetings consistent with Governor David Ige’s current Emergency Supplementary Proclamation.

HHC Meetings are generally on the third Monday and Tuesday of each month, except for January and February when the meetings are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday due to a Monday holiday.

Hawaiian Homes Commission 2021 Calendar

*Meetings begin at 9:30 a.m.

· January 19 · January 20 · February 16 · February 17 · March 15 · March 16 · April 19 · April 20 · May 17 · May 18 · June 21 · June 22 · July 19 · July 20 · August 16 · August 17 · September 20 · September 21 · October 18 · October 19 · November 15 · November 16 · December 20 · December 21

The meeting agenda, packets with submittal information, and other relevant HHC meeting information can be found on the Department of Hawaiian Home Land’s (DHHL) website, dhhl.hawaii.gov/hhc.

“We, like the rest of our community, have adapted to the changes caused by the ongoing pandemic,” said HHC Chairman William J. Ailā, Jr. “While the Commission looks forward to meeting with beneficiaries in person and visiting those on the neighbor islands, the current COVID-19 environment doesn’t allow for that. If and when COVID-19 allows us to convert to in-person meetings with enough advance notice, we will use the flexibility to decide to resume meeting in person. For the time being, we have been live-streaming the HHC meetings for several months and invite our beneficiaries to continue to join us online during the 2021 calendar year as we progress forward in our crucial mission.”

Prior to the pandemic, HHC met at least once annually on Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, and Kauaʻi. If there are changes in COVID-19 restrictions, the Commission may update its meeting schedule.

HHC Community Meetings are currently halted. Beneficiaries are invited to subscribe to DHHL’s digital monthly newsletter Ka Nūhou Uila and follow the Department on its social media channels for the most up to date information. To sign-up for monthly e-mails, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/ka-nuhou-uila.

Livestream HHC meetings are viewable via the DHHL website, dhhl.hawaii.gov/live. Past meetings are also accessible through archived links at the bottom of the same page.

