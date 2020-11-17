11/17/2020

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on 2020 Organizational Session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released a statement following the 2020 Organizational Session and swearing in of new members of the Florida Legislature and appointment of legislative leadership.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Today, I was honored to be in attendance during the 2020 Organizational Session. Congratulations to our members returning this year and our newly-elected legislators striving to serve their districts with honor and distinction. 2020 has been a challenging year for all Floridians, but I remain optimistic and encouraged that we can get Florida’s economy back on its feet.

“I have the utmost confidence and respect for the leadership of Senate President Wilton Simpson and incoming Speaker Chris Sprowls. These men are the epitome of class and I look forward to working with them to safeguard Florida’s consumers, support our first responders, and provide our businesses and job creators with the tools they need to succeed. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought tremendous challenges for our business community, and I am committed to working with the Legislature to help limit the burden of COVID-19 and protect them from frivolous lawsuits that can hinder our state’s financial recovery.

“Working together, we can accomplish great things for our state and build a better, stronger Florida.”

