Association of Test Publishers (ATP) Launches First Educational Technology and Computational Psychometrics Summit
Building Equitable Pathways to Achievement
This event will enable educators, researchers, policy makers and technologists to see how the future of education is unfolding as we navigate the pandemic and prepare for a new day in education.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) is pleased announce the launching of its inaugural EdTech and Computational Psychometrics Summit (ECPS): Building Equitable Pathways to Achievement. ATP’s ECPS will be a two-day summit taking place on December 3rd from 11:00 AM EDT to 3:45 PM EDT and December 4th from 11:00 AM EDT to 3:45 PM EDT.
— ATP CEO William G. Harris, Ph.D.
The Summit will be kicked off by Keynoter Luis Von Ahn, CEO of Duolingo, and will feature invited speakers from high-profile educational institutions and high-tech companies including Duolingo, Schmidt Futures, Institute of Education Sciences (IES), Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and more.
The primary focus of the Summit will be on how rapid societal changes are accelerating the need for equitable access to education and assessment. By broadening access to education and professional opportunities, applications in Al, machine learning, and theory-driven computational psychometrics are allowing assessment providers to better serve the wide-ranging needs of learners.
The Summit will be kicked off with a Keynote address from Luis von Ahn, CEO and Co-founder of Duolingo, the most popular language-learning platform, and the most downloaded education app on the App Store and Google Play. Ahn has been named one of the 10 Most Brilliant Scientists by Popular Science Magazine, one of the 50 Best Brains in Science by Discover, one of the Top Young Innovators Under 35 by MIT Technology Review, one of the 100 Most Innovative People in Business by Fast Company Magazine, and in 2018 won the Lemelson-MIT Prize.
Day Two will be kicked off by keynoter Dr. Ulrick Christensen, CEO of Area9 Lyceum, who is recognized worldwide as an expert in learning technology. Christensen has pioneered adaptive learning, data-driven content development, simulation, and debriefing technologies. He is responsible for the strategy of Area9 Group's businesses, that span from purpose-built platforms for optimization of business processes for large corporations over digital product design to corporate training based on intelligent, adaptive learning.
“This event will enable educators, researchers, policy makers, and technologists to see how the future of education is unfolding as we navigate the pandemic and prepare for a new day in education,” remarked ATP CEO William G. Harris, Ph.D. [Registration for this event is open]
About ATP
Established in 1992, The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) is an international, non-profit, trade organization representing providers of tests and assessment tools and/or services related to assessment for clinical, occupational, certification, licensing, educational or other similar uses. For more information on ATP visit www.testpublishers.org
Lauren Scheib
Association of Test Publishers
+1 717-755-9747
email us here