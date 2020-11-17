HHS Seeks Public Input on Leveraging Novel Technologies for Chronic Disease Management for Aging Underserved Populations

In an effort to improve access to emerging technologies and healthcare services, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), in partnership with federal agencies, has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to better inform the direction of Federal efforts. OASH and partners also seek to identify opportunities to strengthen the U.S. healthcare system through public-private partnerships for data sharing, comprehensive analytics, and other potential mechanisms.

“Identifying how technologies can be used at home and in communities will help our aging populations access care, monitor and maintain healthy activities, and enable as much independent living as possible, especially in underserved areas of our nation,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett P. Giroir, MD.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s further exacerbation of inequities in healthcare delivery introduces the opportunity to identify and develop new technological approaches to chronic disease management. Such advances have potential to improve health outcomes in the aging population, particularly for those in underserved areas (e.g., low income, Medicaid-eligible, rural, etc.) by empowering patients and facilitating integrated healthcare delivery.

OASH—in partnership with the Administration for Community Living; Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality; Federal Communications Commission; National Institutes of Health; U.S. Department of Agriculture; and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy —invites feedback from a broad range of relevant stakeholders. Feedback from health systems, community-based organizations, academic institutions, non-federal government agencies, innovators, entrepreneurs, and non-profit organizations will help OASH and partners develop a comprehensive landscape of how potential technologies (e.g. artificial intelligence, biosensors, apps, remote monitoring, etc.) can be leveraged to improve health for aging populations in underserved areas.

The RFI also seeks comments on:

Barriers and opportunities for technology-driven solutions

Key indicators & data sources of technology-driven chronic disease management

Health promotion activities using technology-driven solutions

Public-private partnerships

Public comments in response to the RFI are due by Tuesday, December 22, 2020. The RFI may be downloaded from the Federal Register at: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/11/17/2020-25328/request-for-information-landscape-analysis-to-leverage-novel-technologies-for-chronic-disease.