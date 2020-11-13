Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,694 in the last 365 days.

2020-11-13 12:34:27.653 $131,000 Jackpot Won In Eagle Rock

2020-11-13 12:34:27.653

Story Photo

John Stringer of Eagle Rock bought the sole jackpot-winning ticket for the Missouri Lottery’s Oct. 28 Show Me Cash drawing. For matching all five numbers drawn, Stringer won a prize of $131,000.

He purchased his winning ticket at Uncle Roy’s One Stop, 29539 Highway 86, in Eagle Rock. The winning Show Me Cash numbers for the Oct. 28 drawing were 12, 13, 23, 25 and 39.

Show Me Cash drawings are held daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of prizes more than $600, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders. For more information, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2020-11-13 12:34:27.653 $131,000 Jackpot Won In Eagle Rock

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.