2020-11-13 12:34:27.653 $131,000 Jackpot Won In Eagle Rock

2020-11-13 12:34:27.653

John Stringer of Eagle Rock bought the sole jackpot-winning ticket for the Missouri Lottery’s Oct. 28 Show Me Cash drawing. For matching all five numbers drawn, Stringer won a prize of $131,000.

He purchased his winning ticket at Uncle Roy’s One Stop, 29539 Highway 86, in Eagle Rock. The winning Show Me Cash numbers for the Oct. 28 drawing were 12, 13, 23, 25 and 39.

Show Me Cash drawings are held daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of prizes more than $600, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders. For more information, visit MOLottery.com.