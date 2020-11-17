Generous Benefits Thankful as Celebrates First Anniversary

Bret Brummitt Generous Benefits Logo

Dallas-Fort Worth benefits agency celebrates the first year with humbled appreciation

It wouldn’t be possible without the support and talent of the whole Generous Benefits team, BenefitMall, Health Rosetta, Q4intelligence, and our many partners.” — Bret Brummitt

COPPELL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched on November 1, 2019, Generous Benefits celebrates its first anniversary thankful for the trust of businesses and individuals across the world.

Leaving a twenty-year career with an established agency to recreate a new agency model was a risky move for Bret Brummitt, founder of Generous Benefits. Guided by his desire to create benefits that were generous and meaningful, Brummitt took the plunge. With the launch of Generous Benefits, the focus was placed on guiding clients through not only the financial decisions, but the full user experience of each product and the underlying problems that each solution is designed to improve.

Generous Benefits serves a wide variety of clients, both in business type, business size, and location. They cover industries from restaurants to energy to medical. They are particularly proud that they have several clients that are other insurance agencies that do not sell health insurance. Brummitt feels strongly that everyone deserves solid advice, not just big accounts. So, from individuals to large corporations, they provide benefits consulting to all sizes, with most of their clients in the 35 to 500 employee space. Their geography reaches across Texas, California, the United States, and they even have a client in France.

As they reach the one-year mark, Generous Benefits has grown its book of business to cover 130 companies they now serve as advisors. Considering the climate of 2020 and being a new business, Brummitt is humbly appreciative that so many of their clients have entrusted Generous Benefits to steward their benefits and insurance needs. This reflects the service that Brummitt and the team have delivered to their clients over the last twenty years.

When asked about the success, Brummitt credited a deep education effort and a consultation process that focuses on the holistic impact on a client’s corporate culture, financial goals, and operational impact. He said, “It wouldn’t be possible without the support and talent of the whole Generous Benefits team, BenefitMall, Health Rosetta, Q4intelligence, and our many partners.”



About Generous Benefits

Launched in 2019, Generous Benefits aims to improve the lives of the community they serve. Generous Benefits is the response to many employers and communities seeking a way to reclaim their collective futures in the face of the healthcare landscape and financial crisis. They strive to remove the dehumanization of the healthcare experience and empower members of their benefits plans to find a better outcome with fewer hurdles and delays to high-quality care. To learn more about Generous Benefits, visit www.generousbenefits.com.

