Face Masks In One Lesson by Allan Stevo Released For Worldwide Distribution

Book Is Irreplaceable Tool For Those Who Will Not Be Masked Any Longer

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Face Masks In One Lesson (ISBN 13 : 978-1953847003, Crafting 52, 2020) by Allan Stevo has been released for worldwide distribution. The book is timely and essential in the current climate where governments are seeking to impose mandatory mask mandates. In the book, the reader will discover that millions are actually exempt from the high-handed mask mandates. The paperback edition retails for $10.00 during its debut and then will be $21.99.

“I believe Face Masks In One Lesson is not only timely but essential for Americans to read as we face mandatory face masks that do nothing to cure the pandemic but cause much harm to our health and liberty,” said Allan Stevo. “I hope after reading this book, Americans will be empowered to live their lives normally and freely.”

In combatting COVID – 19, governments have emphasized that face masks will stop the spread of the pandemic, yet Face Masks In One Lesson points out there is valid scientific evidence that contradicts and refutes that belief. The evidence presented in the book focuses on randomized control trials with laboratory confirmation, which is far more conclusive than what it is seen in media reports. In fact, the mass drive to force everyone to wear face masks is giving into panic and fearmongering, Stevo points out. The most important thing is not to give into fear. Beyond that, he writes millions are actually exempt from the mask mandates and don’t realize it. He offers three ways to stop wearing face masks and explains in the book how to do each:

1, Just stop and don’t acknowledge the existence of face masks. Live life normally.

2. Just stop and ask for permission all along the way.

3. Invoke an exemption.

In his meticulously researched book, Stevo debunks the narrative we hear daily about face masks. From being able to prevent the spread of COVID – 19 to the harm that face masks cause, Stevo shows conclusively that face masks are not the answer. He also goes beyond and explains how the mask mandates that are being imposed are basic violations of Americans’ basic constitutional rights.

Face Masks In One Lesson has been described as the future for those who wish to resist face mask mandates legally and peacefully. It is especially timely as with talk of a national face mandate being imposed which this book eloquently and factually refutes the need for.

The book is available on Amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08NCT3GCY?pf_rd_r=4H2H4FXT19X6137PPRKA&pf_rd_p=edaba0ee-c2fe-4124-9f5d-b31d6b1bfbee