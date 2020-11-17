2020 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Class of 2020 has been announced. The inductees will be honored during the 24th Annual Healthcare Internet Conference being held virtually November 16-18, 2020.
The 2020 inductees for Innovative Individual are:
• Ahava Leibtag, President, Aha Media Group
• Reed Smith, VP, Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock.
The 2020 inductees for Innovative Organizations are:
• Loyal Health
• The Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University for its COVID-19 Dashboard.
The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare internet industry. The organization’s purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry.
About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:
The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com.
