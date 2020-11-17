ENTRADE® wins Energy Risk’s 2020 Asia Award
SINGAPORE—Enuit LLC has been selected as the winner of the CTRM Software House of the Year in the 2020 Energy Risk Asia awards.SINGAPORE, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enuit LLC has been selected as the winner of the CTRM Software House of the Year in the 2020 Energy Risk Asia awards.
The Energy Risk Awards recognize excellence in energy risk management across the entire supply chain, from producers to traders and consumers, and all firms in between that facilitate risk management. Corporates, financial players, technology and data firms, consultancies, brokers and exchanges.
The awards focus on prudent energy risk management and innovations in trading and risk management, particularly if its benefits extend to the wider market and expertise in, and insight into, energy derivatives and other risk management tools.
Stella Farrington of Energy Risk writes: “The past 18 months have been extremely challenging for all firms involved in commodities risk management. Even before the unprecedented demand shock of Covid-19, the energy markets were having a wild ride. Firms that outperformed in this market had to thrive despite falling prices, wild volatility and huge geopolitical events that increase uncertainty. This has been a major test, not only for the risk systems and controls in place at energy trading firms and banks, but for the entire risk ecosystem of the commodities space. Advances in technology have played a huge part, allowing firms to reap the benefits of new innovations in trading, analytics and risk management”.
This year’s awards celebrate various technological achievements that are improving the commodities risk management space.
Enuit entered the latest iteration of their platform, ETRADE UNITE, which is one of the industry’s first Commodity Management Solutions that combines a multi-commodity, multi-currency E/CTRM solution with an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution IN A SINGLE PLATFORM, without the need for modules to integrate the two systems.
Ken Han, CEO of Enuit LLC says “Historically, E/CTRM systems’ risk engines perform calculations and produce reports to assess various forms of market risk, based on snapshots of market data. They produce Journal Entries which are passed on to general ledger applications.
ERP systems track contract terms and supply chain events. Relevant market risk calculations are performed off-system in spreadsheets, which are later uploaded into ERP systems. ENTRADE® Unite combines risk management with activity-based, supply chain management.”
ENTRADE® Unite creates an integrated solution that can support today’s supply chain needs of trading organization, giving companies an opportunity to integrate trading and risk data with supply chain functions.
“We are very excited to win this award. After just 10 short years since signing our first client, Enuit is now being recognized as a leader in the CTRM Software space. Our vision for the future sees ENTRADE® Unite evolving to support the complete digital transformation of commodity businesses, eliminating any need for risk managers to get involved in the manual management of data,” says Mr. Han. “ENTRADE® clients will be able to automate all internal dataflows. ENTRADE® Unite provides a great framework for this market to move forward in that direction.”
About Enuit
Enuit LLC provides enterprise risk management solutions, also known as ETRM/CTRM solution, for energy and commodities trading companies worldwide. We give our customers complete visibility, insights, control and management over their business operations helping them to have peace of mind to make quick and informed decisions that affect the bottom line. Enuit, LLC is headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA, with offices located in Beijing, China, London, Singapore, and Tokyo to serve markets in China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and North America.
Enuit’s platform, ENTRADE®, supports Every commodity, every feature, and every user in one place. There’s no Third Party or Legacy System to integrate. We call it One Platform.
Visit https://www.enuit.com to learn more
About Risk.net
Risk.net is the world’s leading source of in-depth news and analysis on risk management, derivatives and regulation. With so much changing in these fields, market participants need trusted, detailed intelligence and analysis on what it means for their companies and careers, their clients and competitors.
That’s where Risk.net comes in. Risk.net delivers unmatched coverage of complex issues that are ignored or under- reported elsewhere. We regularly break stories, but are not trying to compete in the provision of real-time news. Instead, we look at topics in detail, assess the implications, speak with practitioners, regulators and other stakeholders, and write more detailed, analytical pieces.
Ultimately our users are able to make better, more informed decisions thanks to the information we provide. And they’ve been relying on our intelligence in various formats since as far back as 1987.
Visit: https://www.risk.net/ to learn more
