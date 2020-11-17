Highly Anticipated Season 13 Kick-Off Episode of Blogtalk with MJ Racadio: Podcast Blogtalk Hollywood

Stories of Hard-work, Inspiration, and Success.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After several months of hiatus, the highly anticipated Season 13 kick-off of Blogtalk with MJ Racadio with new segments of Blogtalk Hollywood, America’s first Fil-Am Hollywood entertainment podcasting show will be on iTunes, Spotify and other major podcast platforms this Friday November 20, 2020. The kick-off episode, an interview with Ruben and Janet Nepales, Hollywood power-couple, who are both members of Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and executive producers of Golden Globe Awards 2020. What is going on in the film industry? Can Golden Globe Awards will roll-out the red carpet on February 2021? Tune in! for answers this Friday. Plus Ruben will reveal his biggest project to date.

Another historical moment for Filipino-Americans because Yellow Rose has been distributed by Sony Pictures early October this year. Who is the director behind it? None other than, Diane Paragas, an award-winning Director. What inspired her to work on Yellow Rose? Tune in! this Friday for a double episodes.

About Diane Paragas

Diane Paragas is an award-winning director, editor, cinematographer and

producer of commercials, narrative features and documentaries. She owns

and operates Civilian Studios a Brooklyn based production company.

She is most known for her documentary, Brooklyn Boheme, a feature-length documentary about an African American arts movement that she

made in tandem with writer and critic Nelson George featuring Spike Lee,

Chris Rock and Rosie Perez to name a few. After being the first documentary to open the Urbanworld Film Festival, the film was acquired by Showtime and went on to win the Black Reel Award for Best Documentary. Paragas just completed a narrative feature film, Yellow Rose, about an undocumented Filipino-American teen pursuing a dream to become a country music singer. The film won the Cinematografo Originals Grant and the NYWIFT Ravenal Production Grant. She is also in pre-production for a bold feature documentary about a wrongfully convicted illegal immigrant.

About the Host

TOFA Awardee/100 Most Influential Influential Filipino Americans (TOFA 100)

MJ Racadio (Media)

As the Hollywood red carpet reporter of Eagle News International, MJ Racadio covers anything and everything about Hollywood – from film, TV and music to Broadway, fashion and Miss Universe events. His popular blog and podcast “Blogtalk with MJ Racadio” has been running since 2014, when he also launched the “75 Most Influential Filipino-Americans” yearly list. Racadio is a member of the Los Angeles Press Club and contributes to Spotlight Media Magazine. ©TOFA AWARDS 2020 #TOFA100

Blogtalk with MJ Racadio

www.facebook.com/blogtalkwithmjracadio/