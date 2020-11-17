Red Piranha appoints Rosemary Milkins as Non-Executive Director
Red Piranha, developer of Australia's leading cybersecurity products is pleased to announce that Ms Rosemary Milkins PSM will join the company's Board.PERTH , WA, AUSTRALIA , November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms Milkins has spent her career as a dedicated public servant in the New South Wales state government, with over thirty years of experience across roles including Deputy Commissioner of the NSW Police Force, Deputy Chief Executive of Fire & Rescue NSW and Assistant Director-General, Public Sector Workforce within the Department of Premier and Cabinet (NSW). Gaining a wealth of experience in financial management, human resources, information technology, communications, governance and significant project management.
Commenting on her appointment, Ms Milkins said, "I am thrilled to be joining Red Piranha. Businesses are more security conscious, especially cybersecurity conscious, than ever before. What a great time for a young company to grow into its future. It's a delight to join you on this exciting journey".
Adam Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of Red Piranha, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Rosemary to the Red Piranha Board of Directors, and look forward to her becoming a valued member of our team. Rosemary will bring significant skills and expertise to our Board around reform and innovation in corporate and business functions, which will complement those of our existing Directors. Rosemary will further enhance our depth of experience as we execute our 2021 and beyond strategy and seek to maintain our high-performing Board.
