XPress ProcessingTM on track to position themselves as the North American go to in E-commerce
Trendsetters in the Digital Payments space. XPress Processing, introducing new technology and pushing the boundaries of online paymentsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPress ProcessingTM on track to position themselves as the North American go to in E-commerce.
Trendsetters in the Digital Payments space. XPress Processing, introducing new technology and pushing the boundaries of online payments
XPress Processing, the leading worldwide market provider of electronic commerce, has positioned its self to be the North American go to in E-commerce with a multitude of services that offer secure transaction processing and solutions for businesses to consumer and business to business within the electronic commerce space.
Adding to the list of already available options, XPress Processing is stepping outside of the box of what traditional payment processing offers.
Being a client of XPress Processing gives you the power to succeed with the ability to do business anywhere in the world making them stand apart from everyone else in the marketplace. Their hosted checkout platform allows merchants who do not have a tech development team to still be able to set up their payment platform through their merchants shopping cart seamlessly. XPress is forever evolving their technology and use of payment options to better suit their merchants.
With a multitude of services, XPress Processing has a proprietary gateway system that stands alone from others. They offer a complete “in house” system where customization is tailored to the merchants needs. Services Include ACH payments, Credit Card processing, Fraud Prevention, Hosted Checkout, XPress Pay and XPress Cash online. By creating an architectural background using modern technology to its fullest potential, XPress Processing is able to make use of fault tolerance, high availability and multi region presence. The CEO of XPress says “We are forever evolving our technology and use of payment options to our merchants. We look at the conventional methods of payments and modernize them with our technology making it the user-friendliest way to pay for any consumer. Our clients are not just numbers to us like they are with so many others. We offer dedicated and personalized support and account management for anyone we work with.”
While being an innovator in the space, XPress is also changing the way payments are being made. For example, cash online, QR codes, Peer to Peer and Real Time Payments. Shortly you will be able to see the XPress Pay symbol on all e-commerce sites and at local retailers offering their services. It only makes sense that the next step would be introducing a new digital payments platform. “We are almost at the finish line for our digital payments platform. Typically the industry refers to this as the e wallet but I never liked that term for what we will offer because it will be so much more than a typical e wallet. We have paid extremely close attention to what the consumers are looking for and we have nailed it and we are thrilled for the very exciting things to come.”
XPress prides itself on not only what it can do today but about what it can do with the future of payments. With a dedicated research team who is on the forefront of cutting-edge technology like machine learning and quantum computing, they are able to be ahead of the curve as the business evolves. Look forward to more information on XPress Processing and their new Digital Payments Platform very soon.
For more information on services provided
www.xpressprocessing.com
For more information on XPress PayTM
sales@xpressprocessing.com
Jenni Weinman Voake
The Current Co
+1 310-770-8871
email us here