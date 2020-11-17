U.S. Credit Chooses FinMkt’s Point of Sale Consumer Financing Platform for Automation
U.S. Credit has licensed FinMkt’s state of the art, end-to-end point of sale technology to automate its underwriting and funds disbursement processes.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinMkt, the leading SaaS provider of point of sale consumer finance technology, announced today its partnership with U.S. Credit, Inc., a specialized financing company offering premium finance solutions to a variety of verticals. U.S. Credit has licensed FinMkt’s state of the art, end-to-end point of sale technology to automate its underwriting and funds disbursement processes. By leveraging FinMkt’s powerful platform, U.S. Credit plans to aggressively accelerate its point of sale consumer lending for the home improvement, medical and retail verticals.
U.S. Credit will be able to provide competitive financing to consumers across the credit spectrum at the point of sale. This will increase approval rates while also giving customers the opportunity to apply for financing safely and securely on their own device with FinMkt’s universal, contactless loan application.
“We foresee FinMkt being able to offer a number of processing solutions,” says Robert Ratliff, Chief Sales Officer at U.S. Credit, “ranging from a continuation of our simplest application links for the less-sophisticated retailers and small manufacturers, to more involved ‘white label’ sites for more savvy retailers and mid-size manufacturers, all the way up to fully-integrated shopping cart solutions for the largest and most technologically capable e-commerce entities.”
FinMkt has paved a pathway for banks, credit unions and alternative lenders like U.S. Credit to quickly and seamlessly enter the rapidly growing point of sale financing marketplace. Founded on the success of its consumer loan marketplace, Lendvious.com, the venture-backed fintech built its point of sale technology for over two years before launching in home improvement earlier this year. Nimbly able to adapt to market changes, FinMkt has already added innovative features to its platform when consumer demand for contactless point of sale financing and payments exploded after the outbreak of Covid-19.
Luan Cox, Finmkt’s CEO, says, “We’re excited to be partnering with U.S. Credit and providing them with best-in-class technology solutions to streamline and simplify the loan application process while offering competitive rates and terms for customers of all credit profiles.”
About U.S. Credit
U.S. Credit, Inc. is an innovative fintech provider, who has spent years building the bridge between program sponsors and financial institutions ready to capitalize on the convergence of technology. Explore what acquiring eligible assets can look like or what innovative pay-over-time solutions can do for your business by visiting uscreditinc.com or email connect@uscreditinc.com.
About FinMkt
FinMkt is passionate about delivering best-in-class technology to improve the way consumers access competitive financing. FinMkt has developed a state-of-the-art multi-lender platform to facilitate point-of-sale financing for the home improvement, retail and medical verticals. FinMkt's scalable, patent-pending SaaS platform includes seamless APIs and fully hosted white-label solutions. To learn more, please visit FinMkt.com or reach us by email at info@finmkt.io.
