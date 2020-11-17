Healiant Launches Novel Education Platform for Wound Care Prep
Healiant Training Solutions Adds Board Prep Course to Expansive Wound Care Specific PortfolioTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healiant Training Solutions, a Florida-based virtual Training and Education Company, founded by wound industry veterans, has brought another affordable, flexible option to clinicians looking to elevate their wound care knowledge and prepare for the WCC® certification exam through NAWCO.
In the era of COVID-19, many healthcare organizations have seen the chaos and detriments of not having the correct staff in place; this is true regardless of specialty, but an unforeseen consequence of the pandemic is an increase in non-healing wounds and a shortage of those who know how to handle them. In response to this crisis, HTS has created a completely virtual, flexible education program specifically for those who are aiming to take the WCC® exam and become part of the over 40,000 Wound Care Specialists that serve this important and vulnerable patient population.
Now more than ever, organizations are focused on empowering their staff with the tools to deliver exceptional outcomes at the bedside in addition to looking for creative ways to differentiate themselves in the referral market.
“Employers appreciate the convenience of working with one training provider for multiple board prep programs, especially when they can get a world class training experience for their caregivers at a fraction of the cost compared to other training providers”, said Josh Heuchan of Healiant Training Solutions. “Wound Care training can and should be both high quality and affordable!”
This personalized approach allows students to choose their pace and learning format as they navigate the interactive modules, hear testimonials from wound care experts and take mock quizzes similar to what they will see on their exam. This evidence based, clinically validated training content ensures all students will feel prepared to jump into this fast-paced, rewarding field.
Wound Care Concepts is a 24 CE/CME program that can be taken in three consecutive days or on-demand over several weeks or months from the comfort and safety of our student’s homes and offices. The course, taught by engaging, certified Wound Care instructors, is ultra-affordable at $1,494, comes with an “until you pass” guarantee and is extremely comprehensive; the topics span from skin anatomy and physiology, the science of chronic wounds, factors affecting wound healing, wound bed prep, pressure injuries, lower extremity ulcers and more.
With the increased demand for wound care specialists, job retention and average salary for wound specialists has steadily grown; employers are actively seeking skilled wound certified professionals to join their teams and many consistently act to keep these individuals growing and thriving in their organizations. Wound Care Concepts is great for anyone who wants to elevate their knowledge of wound care, but perfect for RNs, LPNs, LVNs, NPs, PAs, PTs, PTAs, OTs, OTAs, MDs, DOs and DPMs who wish to sit for the NAWCO WCC® certification exam.
In addition to purchasing the course separately, aspiring Healiant students can bundle Wound Care Concepts with the 22.25 CE/CME Advanced Wound Care Concepts course through the newly released Wound Hero program, a subscription program that makes getting trained and prepared for nationally recognized certification exams fun and affordable.
About Healiant Training Solutions Healiant Training Solutions is passionate about empowering the extraordinary healthcare professionals through our next level training experience. We’ve combined decades of wound care experience with the most cutting edge education advancements to create a truly immersive and entertaining experience for our students (that’s you). When you enjoy the training experience, you’ll retain more and ultimately deliver more value to the caregivers at the bed-side! Our experts believe that it’s not what you know, it’s what you can remember and/or reference when you need it most that matters. For more information email info@healianttraining.com or visit www.healiant.com.
